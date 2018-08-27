By now, fans of Netflix can see the writing on the wall. As the streaming site has invested billions of dollars into developing its own original content, its library of classic films has continually dwindled. But that doesn't mean Netflix no longer offers any older movies, and this week's new releases offer a reprieve for those fans who prefer the classics to whatever new production Netflix is cooking up. The movies and shows hitting Netflix this week are mostly made up of older Hollywood films, some of which can be considered classics. And films don't get much more classic than The Breakfast Club.

The 1985 film from '80s comedy master John Hughes is considered to be one of the greatest teen movies of all time, and if you've never seen it, now's your chance. The movie is about five high schoolers who each represent a different stereotype — a brain, a criminal, an athlete, a princess, and a basket case — who all end up spending an eight hour Saturday detention together in their school library. After lots of tension, the group comes to understand that they're really not so different and all face similar problems, and the film has long been lauded (despite some bits that don't really hold up through a modern lens) as one of the best coming-of-age films ever made.

So if you've never seen it, or if it's been a while, be sure and check out The Breakfast Club when it hits Netflix, along with all of the other top movies and shows hitting the site this week, listed below.

1 'The Breakfast Club' - Sept 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube John Hughes was in top form when he crafted this classic.

2 '10,000 B.C.' - Sept 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Like your dialogue light and your saber-toothed tigers plentiful? Then you should dig this prehistoric blockbuster.

3 'Another Cinderella Story' - Sept. 1 Another Cinderella Story - Trailer on YouTube Before Selena Gomez was topping the pop charts, she was starring in kid films like this.

4 'Assassins' - Sept. 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube '90s action fans will get a kick out of this forgotten example of the genre that stars Sylvester Stallone and Antonia Banderas.

5 'August Rush' - Sept. 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube This music-filled orphan's journey will tug at your heartstrings.

6 'Bruce Almighty' - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After a string of more serious films, Jim Carrey returned to comedy in this now-classic farce.

7 'Fair Game' - Sept 1 Summit Screening Room on YouTube While the current president's administration is currently engulfed in a ridiculous number of scandals, the George W. Bush presidency was also marred by a major scandal involving the outing of CIA agent Valerie Plame, allegedly for political purposes. The story of that outing is depicted in this drama, which is based on the memoirs of Plame and her husband, Joseph Wilson.

8 ‘Groundhog Day’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the greatest comedy films of all-time, brought to you by the unbeatable team of Bill Murray and Harold Ramis.

9 ‘Nacho Libre’ - Sept. 1 Paramount Movies on YouTube Jack Black stars as a wannabe luchador in this comedy from the creators of Napoleon Dynamite.

10 ‘Pearl Harbor’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Team America wasn't a fan, but that doesn't mean you won't be.

11 ‘Scarface’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Say hello to your little friend!

12 ‘Spider-Man 3’ - Sept. 1 Spider-Man 3 - Trailer on YouTube Does the movie that was so infamously bad that it killed the original Spider-Man film series hold up better today than it did a decade ago? You'll have to watch it to find out.

13 ‘Summer Catch’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Remember when Freddie Prinze Jr. was contractually obligated to star in every romantic-comedy produced in the early 2000s?

14 ‘Sydney White’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Travel back to a time when Amanda Bynes was a movie star.

15 ‘The Cider House Rules’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This one's for all the Princes of Maine and Kings of New England out there.

16 ‘The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The book by Douglas Adams is a sci-fi classic, and the movie's not half-bad either.

17 ‘The River Wild’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Want to see Meryl Streep battle some rapids? Of course you do!

18 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning' - Sept 1 Movieclips on YouTube This sixth installment of the long-running horror franchise features Fast & Furious franchise star Jordana Brewster.

19 ‘Two Weeks Notice’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This rom-com unites two giants of the genre in Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant.

20 ‘Unforgiven’ - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Clint Eastwood's poignant western won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1992.

21 ‘Lilo & Stitch’ - Sept 2 DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube One of the two bright spots from Disney's early 2000s slump.

22 ‘The Emperor's New Groove’ - Sept 2 DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube Here's the other bright spot from early-aughts Disney animation.

23 'Maynard' - Sept 2 MAYNARD on YouTube This documentary shines a light on Maynard Jackson, the first black mayor of Atlanta.