The One Problem You’re Most Likely To Have In Your Relationship, Based On Your Partner's Sign

If you're into astrology, then you may want to learn more about your partner's sign as a way of getting a glimpse into who they are as a person — including all their personality traits, quirks, and eccentricities. You won't get all the answers, but this is definitely one of the more interesting ways to learn more about them and what they need from a partner, and possibly even prevent relationship problems before they start.

Let's say you discover that your partner's zodiac sign tends to be a bit insecure, or jealous, or distrustful. It may help shed light on relationship problems you've had in the past, and may even point to ones that may occur down the road. And knowing that is a good thing.

If your partner is prone to feelings of insecurity, for example, you can make it a point to talk about it more often, and work together to create a stable, secure, and trusting relationship.

The better you get to know and understand each other, the healthier your relationship will be — and the less likely you'll be to experience big, blowup issues down the road, that may stem from misunderstandings. Here is the one problem you may have in your relationship, based on your partner's zodiac sign, as well as how you can weather it together.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ongoing Arguments Tina Gong/Bustle When dating an Aries, keep in mind they may be prone to arguing, thanks to the fact they're a fire sign. "Aries enjoy being the center of attention, so if you give an Aries your adoration, you might win [their] love," Susan Shumsky, Vedic astrologer and author of Instant Healing, tells Bustle. But if they feel ignored, they may go above and beyond to get attention, including being self-centered — and possibly even picking fights. While that's obviously not a healthy way to go about it, being supportive and understanding of an Aries partner can help. If they feel secure and seen in their relationship, they're way less likely to go to unhealthy lengths for attention.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Stubbornness Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus has an ironclad memory, so relationship problems may crop up if their partner slights them in anyway. And they may have trouble letting it go. "Because they are stubborn, they will keep score and won’t easily forgive," Shumsky says. "When dealing with this challenge, it’s a good idea to make amends. When it comes to apologizing, actions speak louder than words. So righting the wrong will move the heart of a Taurus, whereas lip service will not."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Infidelity Tina Gong/Bustle As an air sign, Gemini is always seeking new experiences. "They crave excitement and are unpredictable," Shumsky says. "So if you are a bit mysterious and unpredictable yourself, you might find love with a Gemini. However, since they enjoy change, they could possibly be unfaithful." To help prevent a wandering eye from affecting the relationship, both partners should try to keep things fun and fresh. By making time for the relationship — possibly by planning exciting moments together, like date nights and weekend getaways — Gemini will always be on their toes, and possibly less likely to stray.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Codependency Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer's main goal in life is to feel emotionally secure in their relationships — which is obviously a healthy goal. But they can take it a bit far, sometimes to the point they become codependent. "When in a relationship with a Cancer, it’s a good idea to communicate love, gratitude, and appreciation," Shumsky says. "Be caring, kind, and loving, and you’ll go far with a Cancer." That's not to say, however, that dating a Cancer means it's necessary to spend every waking moment together. It's healthy to spend time apart, but this may be easier to do by first creating a solid foundation for the relationship.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Bossiness Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is a sign that knows what they want, and can often be a bit bossy as a result, Shumsky says. They may tell their partners what to do — and may even get angry when they don't get their way. The best way to deal with this side of a Leo, is to make the word "no" a big part of the relationship. Both partners should be able to set up healthy boundaries — and tell each other when they're crossing the line — so that neither ends up feeling used.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Criticisms Tina Gong/Bustle Since Virgo tends to be nit-picky about their surroundings, it's not uncommon for them to become hyper-critical of their partners, too, which can inevitably lead to fights. "Virgos can be extremely critical and back-biting, and at the same time overly sensitive to criticisms of others," Shumsky says. "When a Virgo criticizes you, don’t take those harsh words to heart. It’s just a Virgo's nature to speak biting words." That's not to say, however, that it's OK for them to say whatever they want. Boundaries can be a big help, here, so that Virgo doesn't get carried away.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Deceitfulness Tina Gong/Bustle Since Libra seeks balance in all things, they may have a tendency to lie in order to maintain the peace in their relationships, Shumsky says. Instead of saying what's on their mind, for example, they may sugar-coat their true feelings, which can create an overall sense of dishonesty. To help prevent this habit from becoming toxic, it's often useful for folks dating Libras to foster an environment where it feels safe to share deep and potentially unsettling feelings. Once Libra sees that it's OK to open up, they may be less likely to lie.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Jealousy Tina Gong/Bustle As a water sign, Scorpio has a tendency to be possessive, jealous, and even vengeful if they feel they've been lied to, Shumsky says. While that's something they need to work on themselves, it never hurts to make a Scorpio feel as safe as can be in their relationship, by creating a loving and secure environment. As Shumsky says, "Be faithful and true to a Scorpio, and you will have a loyal partner."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Instability Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is a fire sign, so they're always on the lookout for their next great adventure, Shumsky says. And that's a lovely quality. But it can make it difficult to create a safe and secure relationship with them. "If you’re an earth sign, grounded and rooted in place, you might be incompatible with Sagittarius," she says. But anyone who's down for an adventure can play into it, and make their Sagittarius partner quite happy in the process.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Lack Of Attention Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is super career-oriented, and can be very inspiring to their partners in that way. But when it comes to relationships, they tend to let their partners down. As Shumsky says, "Romance might be pushed aside in favor of the mighty dollar." While it's up to Capricorn to create a healthier work/life balance, it can help for their partner to encourage them along." Once they see that it's actually fulfilling to put just as much energy into their relationships as they do into reaching their goals, they may be more inclined to do so going forward.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Lack Of Connection Tina Gong/Bustle As an air sign, Aquarius is super independent, and may not enjoy having heavy or even everyday relationship conversations. "In a relationship with an Aquarius, you might feel your partner is missing while standing right there in front of you," Shumsky says. "Aquarians might seem cold, distant, and impenetrable." And that can definitely lead to problems. One way around it, is to create space and patience in the relationship. As Shumsky says, "The best way to deal with Aquarians is to give them a wide berth and not try to control them or express a lot of deep emotions until they express them first." While it may take some time, they will eventually get to that point, and the relationship will be more likely to flourish.