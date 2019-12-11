The Zodiac Couples With The Least Sexual Chemistry

Some zodiac signs will meet and immediately have amazing sexual chemistry. It'll feel like it was meant to be as they start spending time together, and realize they can't keep their hands off each other. But some zodiac signs won't have sexual chemistry — or at least not as much, right away — and it can make the early days of dating feel a bit awkward and clunky.

While there's always a lot going on when it comes to what makes people click, one explanation for a lack of chemistry is mismatched elements. "In astrology some elements work better than others," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "As a general rule fire works well with air and earth works well with water." So if a fire sign and an earth sign end up together, it might be a bit of a letdown.

The way two signs are positioned in comparison to each other on the astrological chart can also play a role in who they find attractive, and how much sexual chemistry they end up having. For example, "zodiac pairs with the least sexual chemistry are ones which are next door [neighbors] astrologically," Monahan says. "This aspect is known as a semi-sextile and it indicates difficulties or challenges because [their] energies feel, paradoxically, alien to one another."

As a result, their sexual relationship might feel a bit strange. But that doesn't mean all is lost. "The challenge for each individual would be to own up to what they are bringing or not bringing to the table," Monahan says. "Each sign has so much to teach the other," so they might be more compatible down the road. It won't come easy for the four duos listed below, though, due to these differences.

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22) & Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Shutterstock These two signs might not click in the sexual department due to the vastly different ways they approach relationships. "Cancer needs a lot of a lot of reassurance and emotional stability, [whereas Leo tends] to be very much in the moment, which is great and spontaneous, but not so good for someone who needs a bit more nurturing on a consistent basis," Monahan says. These differences can become apparent in bed, too, and they'll quickly realize they don't have much chemistry. "Of course, all relationships can work but you might want to recognize, if you are a Cancer, that you need a less fiery type in your life — someone who will ground you instead (the earth signs for example)," Monahan says. "The trick is to find someone who understands and complements your sign." Cancer and Leo could work, but they'd have to be wary of toxicity forming between them, if they don't make an effort to understand one another.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) & Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Another duo that may want to think twice before jumping into bed is Virgo and Sagittarius, thanks to their positions on the astrological chart. "The 'square aspect,' which is planets that are separated by 90 degrees, is another difficult aspect that doesn't tend toward sexual chemistry," Monahan says. "Virgo and Sagittarius are an example of this; two planets that could irritate each other and not in that good, sexual tension way." Instead of playfully bickering as a way of flirting, for example, these two will actually get into arguments. "The perfectionism of Virgo will grate at the happy-go-lucky Sagittarius ways," Monahan says. And if they don't know how to tone that down, they might not have any fun as a result.

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) & Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Shutterstock "Capricorn and Aquarius are next door neighbors in the heavens and would tend to be bad in between the covers," Monahan says. Again, this position leaves signs feeling disconnected and "alien" to each other, and that dynamic rarely makes for amazing sexual chemistry. Their personalities can clash, too. "Capricorn is practical, stable, and can be somewhat demanding," Monahan says. "Aquarius is independent, adventurous, and ices out people who make too many demands." And that combo can be a turn-off for both. A relationship like this can work, but it won't be without its difficulties. These two will want to go into an intimate relationship knowing they won't naturally see eye-to-eye, and look for ways to get to bridge that gap by getting to know each other better.