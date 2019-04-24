I’ll be honest: On my list of Fictional Worlds I Wish I Could Live In, the Seven Kingdoms don’t rank very highly for me. People, uh, have a tendency to die horrible, bloody deaths there, so you’ll forgive me if I’d rather check out, say, Narnia or the Wizarding World instead. That said, though, if there wasn’t as much bloodshed, there are plenty of locations in the Game Of Thrones universe that would be fascinating to visit — which means it’s actually pretty easy to figure out where you should live in Game Of Thrones based on your zodiac sign. I mean, heck, you’ve already figured out which Game Of Thrones creature you are according to your sign, so now it’s time to figure out where you might want to put down roots, right?

Not everyone buys into the idea that whatever sign you’re born under can influence your personality traits; whether you read your horoscope daily or not, though, it can still be fun to see what your “sign” is supposed to say about you — including the kinds of places you’re likely to find comfortable spots in which to set up house. In looking for a match of where your sign would be most at home in the Game Of Thrones/A Song Of Ice And Fire universe, you’d probably want to take into account the characteristics of both the locations themselves, as well as those of the people who actually live there. Could you hold your own with Cersei Lannister? Or would you rather hang out with Sansa? Would you be comfortable serving with the Night’s Watch? Or would you be more include to head to one of the Free Cities? The details matter, and when it comes to making a home, you’ll want to make sure your personality meshes with both your surroundings and your neighbors.

Of course, the 12 locations seen here are just scratching the surface of the geography of the Game Of Thrones world; there are plenty of other locations to choose from, any number of which you might find yourself most at home in. But if you’re just dipping your toe in the waters of hypothetical Seven Kingdoms real estate, here are a few ideas of where you might want to start.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): King’s Landing Giphy Both dynamic and turbulent, the environment of Westeros’ capital city is perfectly suited to Aries’ larger-than-life personality. Given that those born under this fire sign tend to gravitate towards leadership roles, they’ll thrive in King’s Landing — the very name of which details the city’s defining feature. However, King’s Landing was also a bit hastily constructed, according to the lore, mirroring the impatient nature that can sometimes make Aries folks a little difficult to hang out with. But whether you’re running a successful smithy on the Street of Steel or actually sitting on the Iron Throne, if you were born under the sign of the ram, you’ll be right at home here.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Highgarden Giphy Located in the lush, verdant Westeros region of the Reach, the stunning castle of Highgarden is the seat of House Tyrell — and ideal for the earth sign of Taurus. The gardeners of the zodiac, Taurus folk love beauty and nature; however, they’re also equal parts stubborn and responsible. These facets of the sign of the bull’s personality are perhaps best exemplified in Highgarden’s briar maze — a hedge maze sandwiched between two of the walls that form the castle’s perimeter with two distinct functions: First, aesthetic value (it’s gorgeous); and second, defense. Every rose, after all, has its thorns — especially the golden rose of House Tyrell.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Braavos Giphy It’s not that Geminis are two-faced; it’s that those born under this air sign have many different sides to them, any of which might emerge in a given moment based on what’s going on around them and how they feel about it. Similarly, the Free City of Braavos has spent centuries protecting itself by showing the rest of the world a different face depending on what the situation calls for. One of Essos’ most vibrant locales, the city is home to the formidable financial power of the Iron Bank, the assassin training ground/temple of the Many-Faced God known as the House of Black and White, and the Water Dance style of combat favored by Syrio Forel and Arya Stark. Exuberant, curious Geminis will never suffer from boredom in Braavos.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The Eyrie Giphy High atop the Mountains of the Moon in the Vale of Arryn, the secluded Eyrie is just right for people born under the sign of Cancer. I know, I know — the Vale? Mountains? Wouldn’t such a location be better suited for an air or earth sign, rather than a water sign? And to be fair, you bring up a good point — but folks represented by the crab enjoy their alone time and can be difficult to get to know. As such, the Eyrie, both beautiful and isolated, would be a welcome retreat. Also, it’s worth noting that, like Lysa Arryn (née Tully), Cancers are often fanciful and imaginative — two of Lysa’s more positive qualities.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Casterly Rock Giphy Where else would a Leo want to call home but Casterly Rock, seat of the mighty House Lannister? Both are represented by the lion; both are fiery and passionate; and both enjoy being treated like royalty. Leos also tend to like shiny things, reflecting the value that the Lannisters place on wealth and material goods (little wonder, given that there’s a vast goldmine beneath located directly beneath the castle!). Notably, Casterly Rock has never fallen in battle — just as a Leo never backs down from a fight.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): The Wall Giphy Virgos are hard-working — so much so that sometimes they can get a little too focused on their work, never taking a break — practical, and methodical — qualities essential to the operation of the giant, 700-foot-tall ice structure that functions as Westeros’ main defense from threats lying to the north of it. (Hi there, White Walkers.) It’s true that the Night’s Watch has a reputation for being full of characters of a more… unsavory nature than many Virgos tend to be; however, as we’ve seen from Jon Snow’s leadership and those loyal to him, there are plenty of brave, stalwart folks who have been sent up North to the Wall. Heck, Samwell Tarly might just be the quintessential Virgo — bookish and shy, but also smart and detail-oriented.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Winterfell Giphy If Ned Stark had a Western zodiac sign, he’d almost certainly be a Libra: Fair-minded, just, and determined to keep the peace as much as possible. As such, Libras will feel right at home at Winterfell, the seat of House Stark. But although the North can be harsh and unforgiving — qualities which may seem at odds with this air sign’s love of music and art, Winterfell also has the benefit of playing host to a well-stocked library and a beautiful godswood, and occasionally gets visits from bards, storytellers, and the like. Despite its austere surroundings, it’s arguably the homiest home in Westeros. (While under Stark rule, of course. All bets are off if Theon or the Boltons are in charge.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): The Iron Islands Giphy Scorpio might be a water sign, but those who are represented by the scorpion are certainly no shrinking violets. Strong, passionate, and often unforgiving, they’ll not only make the most living on the rocky, windswept Iron Islands, but thrive there. Like the ironborn — and House Greyjoy, who rule the Iron Islands from the fortress of Pyke — Scorpios are fiercely independent; they and their home often operate on their own terms, despite being subjected to the rule of whoever’s sitting on the Iron Throne. Whatever you do, don’t cross a Scorpio or an ironborn. They’re loyal to their own — and if they even think you’re about to turn on them, they’ll turn on you first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Dorne Giphy Naturally, a fire sign would be the most at home in the deserts of Dorne — and Sagittarius fits that bill nicely. Idealistic and free-spirited, Sagittarius folks value the same sorts of things that the region of Dorne does; more tolerant than much of Westeros and much more ethnically and culturally diverse, Dorne would be well-suited to people born under the fire sign. What’s more, although the hot, arid climate of Dorne can be inhospitable, the twin oases of Sunspear and the Water Gardens — the two settlements/palaces that form the seat of House Martell — would provide ample opportunities for Sagittarius to explore vastly different experiences within the same area. Not for nothing is the sign known for their enthusiasm for travel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Dragonstone Giphy One of House Baratheon’s several castles, Dragonstone is one of the strongest fortresses in Westeros, thanks to its ancient Valyrian design. Strong and sturdy, it would be the perfect home for those born under the earth sign of Capricorn. Like Stannis Baratheon, who held Dragonstone for a considerable amount of time, Capricorns are extremely disciplined, making them excellent managers (for all of Stannis’ defeats, he’s generally acknowledged in Game Of Thrones/A Song Of Ice And Fire lore as a skilled military commander); however, both Stannis and his Capricorn ilk can also be unyielding, unforgiving, and pessimistic. They’re both formidable foes, as well as powerful allies — and this well-fortified castle reflects all of those qualities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): The Citadel Giphy Despite being represented by the water bearer, Aquarius is an air sign — and like their fellow air sign Virgo, Aquarians are characterized by the force of their intellect. Accordingly, there’s no better place for an Aquarius than the Citadel. Located in Oldtown, which is both the second largest city in the Seven Kingdoms (King’s Landing is the largest) and the oldest of Westeros’ major cities, the Citadel is where the learned go — that is, it’s where maesters are made. Trained and educated in everything ranging from history to healing, maesters are essentially Westeros’ keepers of knowledge, with the Citadel acting as their version of the Great Library of Alexandria. Aquarians, although sometimes timid, have a great thirst for knowledge; what’s more, like the maesters of the Citadel, they can sometimes become a pit stuck in their ways, disapproving of the bucking of tradition. As such, they would be more than happy making this institution their home.