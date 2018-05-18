There's no public guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding on May 19, but that hasn't kept fans from speculating about just who will be lucky enough to be there. One question on fans' minds is whether Pippa Middleton will be at the royal wedding. And while there's no definitive answer just yet, it seems likely that she'll be a guest at the nuptials.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception, so it's safe to guess they'd invite Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, to their own event. Plus, if Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the royal wedding, as a page boy and a bridesmaid, the couple may want to invite their aunt to witness their rumored roles in the big day. After all, the children are reported to be undertaking the same duties they did at Middleton and Matthews' wedding.

There's also, of course, the fact that Kate Middleton will be at the royal wedding with her family. Her husband, Prince William, will be Prince Harry's best man. So it seems pretty likely that Pippa Middleton will be there too, though there's no official confirmation that she and Matthews will be included on the guest list.

In fact, the majority of the royal wedding guest list is still a mystery to the general public. There are plenty of rumors about celebrities who may be in attendance at the big event, but most of it is still speculation.

Still, fans know a short list of people who won't be at the royal wedding: any world leaders, including the Trumps and the Obamas. Unlike at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, there won't be political figures from the U.K. and the United States at the event. (The fact that the Obamas won't be there may come as a disappointment to some fans, considering the fact that Prince Harry has spent time with both Barack and Michelle Obama over the years.) Another big-name figure who may not attend the ceremony is Markle's friend Serena Williams, who has said that her tennis schedule may overlap with the royal wedding.

As for the celebrities who are rumored to be attending the royal wedding, the reports have included everyone from Markle's Suits costars to musician Ed Sheeran. All five of the Spice Girls were also invited to the royal wedding, and Victoria Beckham all but confirmed she and David Beckham will be at the event.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has also confirmed that she'll be attending the royal wedding. Chopra and Markle are close friends, so it wasn't much of a surprise to fans that she confirmed her spot on the guest list. Chopra won't be a bridesmaid, but she and Markle have a special bond. For Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2018, Chopra shared some sweet words about her friend. Fans don't know yet which of Markle's other celebrity friends will be at the wedding. But if Chopra will be there, there could be plenty of other A-listers there, too.

Even with all of the reported celebrities and family members who will be at the royal wedding, though, the celebration will likely have less guests than Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day. The U.K.'s Express reported that roughly 600 people were invited to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. That's a lot less than the 1,900 people who were at Prince William and Middleton's wedding, the outlet notes. Still, it's safe to guess that Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was among the 600 who did score invites to the upcoming royal wedding, but fans will just have to wait until the big day to find out for sure.