Your Partner's Biggest Dealbreaker, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

While dealbreakers can vary from person to person, there tends to be one specific dealbreaker for each zodiac sign that they take very seriously. If one of these issues crops up — such as violations of trust, insensitivity, a lack of intimacy, or even high doses of drama — they might not be able to put up with it, and may even be inclined to leave the relationship.

That's because these dealbreakers are often based in what each sign values most, such a trust, independence, security, and so on. When these areas get shaky in their relationship, it tends to hit harder than it might for somebody else, sometimes to the point where the relationship ends.

Of course, this dealbreakers don't hold true for every sign, since there can be a million other factors at play in the decline of a relationship. And every situation is truly different. But it never hurts to take into consideration what that one thing might be for your partner, as a way of avoiding problems, and keeping your relationship as healthy as possible.

If your partner's zodiac sign is one that values trust, bolstering trust in your relationship can keep you together. Or if you partner places security above all else, finding ways to make each other feel safe will be key. Read on for your partner's biggest dealbreaker, based on their sign, and what you can both do instead.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Telling Them What To Do Tina Gong/Bustle While nobody likes to be told what to do, this can be a dealbreaker for Aries. "Independent Aries people can’t bear to be hemmed in," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle, which is why the fastest way to wreck a relationship with them can be by being too possessive. The thing is, Aries can perceive possessiveness where it doesn't even exist, so the first step to saving the relationship will be to talk with them and discuss what you'd both like the relationship to look like, in terms of time spent together and so on. Maintaining individuality can be a big help, too.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Lack Of Intimacy Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is a very sensual sign, which is why they need to feel a strong connection with their partners in order to be happy, Alexander says. If they sense, for whatever reason, that their connection is fading with you, they may start to have doubts. So maintaining this relationship will be all about making it a priority. It can also help to talk about the level of intimacy in your relationship, and all the ways you plan to keep the spark alive.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): No Social Life Tina Gong/Bustle For a Gemini to be truly happy, they have to strike a balance between their relationship, and getting out and being social. "Their friends are as necessary to their happiness as their significant others are," Alexander says. If they feel like they can't see their friends, or like their social life isn't OK, it may cause them to run the other way. One way to remedy this is by being social together, and forming mutual friends. But also allowing each other plenty of space to do your own thing.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Lack Of Security Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancers need to feel secure in their relationships, and these sensitive people want regular demonstrations and assurances of your love and support," Alexander says. Without it, they may start to drift away. To maintain a close connection, take the time to chat about what will make them feel most loved. Is it more time spent together? Whatever the case may be, taking that into consideration can help save the relationship.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Lack Of Attention Tina Gong/Bustle Leo truly likes to hear praise and words of admiration from their partner, Alexander says. So if they feel like they aren't getting enough love, they may be inclined to hit the road. Of course, sometimes that's for the best, as not every partner can give the other what they really need to be happy. But if you'd like to make it work, consider talking about your love languages. If your partner needs to be told that they're loved, for example, simply letting them know more often can be a big help.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Chaos Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that lives for order and consistency, Virgo isn't one to put up with much chaos in their relationship. "They find it difficult to deal with sudden changes and emotional upsets," Alexander says. Of course, it's impossible to avoid the ups and downs of everyday life. And sometimes, bad things will happen. But if you can establish a go-to way of dealing with it all as a couple, Virgo will really appreciate it.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Drama Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is a peace-loving sign, and as a result can't handle any type of drama in their relationships. "Frequent arguments and temper tantrums will destroy a partnership with a Libra faster than anything," Alexander says. That's why working on ways to disagree in a healthy way is the best way to maintain a happy relationship with a Libra. They can handle an argument, as long as it's calm and respectful.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Lying Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpios [...] need to be able to trust their partners completely," Alexander says. So if anything happens in the relationship that damages that trust — such as a big lie — they may have a tough time moving past it. But without any major problems, a Scorpio can still feel insecure. So the best course of action is to develop trust and respect from day one. If Scorpio feels safe and secure in the relationship, they'll be quite happy to stay.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being Too Introverted Tina Gong/Bustle When in a relationship with a Sagittarius, it can help to keep in mind that many of them have a strong sense of wanderlust, and may not want to settle down right away. "[Sagittarius is] happiest when they’re involved in all sorts of activities," Alexander says. "They’re also enthusiastic travelers who want to see the world." It's important to decide if that's right for you, before getting too deeply involved. But it can also help to strike a balance. It's always possible for an introvert (or a homebody) to date an extrovert, as long as everyone's willing to compromise.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Lack Of Support Tina Gong/Bustle "These conservative people derive security from time-honored ideas and practices," Alexander says. So a Capricorn partner may not want to be with someone who has opposite values. For example, they tend to be hard-working, and may not handle it well if their partner doesn't understand, or wants them to change. That's why, the best way to maintain a healthy relationship with them is by offering support — even if you don't agree. While it's important to share core values with a partner, it's OK if you don't see eye-to-eye on everything.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Inequality Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is a huge supporter of all things equality, Alexander says, which is why "the fastest way to blow a relationship with [them] is to lay down rigid rules and try to boss [them] around." If they perceive the relationship as unfair, or feel like they're being told what to do, they may not want to stick around. And rightfully so. For everything to remain healthy with an Aquarius partner — or any partner, for that matter — be sure to discuss ways to keep the relationship balanced. What might that look like to them? Ask this question, and then come to a few agreements together.