The ’70s were a gloriously glamorous decade. With the advent of disco and New York’s famed Studio 54, the biggest stars of that time turned out in their most dazzling ‘fits (read: completely over-the-top and heavily embellished).

On the opposite end of the style spectrum, the rise of the hippie movement gave way to the carefree, bohemian style of dressing. Think: loose peasant dresses, messy patchwork, and fringed kimonos.

Naturally, the decade had its own crop of style stars including Bianca Jagger, whose wedding suit would be referenced by brides-to-be for years to come. Meanwhile, Jane Birkin and Jackie Onassis’ styles were so celebrated and aspirational, It bags were named after them. To this day, the Gucci Jackie and Hermés Birkin handbags are still some of the most-coveted designer accessories on the market.

Meanwhile, Cher, one of the early pioneers of the Hollywood-favorite “naked dress,” continues to inspire legions of devoted fashion fans. Celebs including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ice Spice, have all been inspired by her most iconic ’70s dresses.

Ahead, 22 memorable ’70s outfits that shaped the era and continue to influence the fashion trends of today.

Cher Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Cher became one of the pioneers of the “naked dress” when she debuted a sheer number equipped with shimmery beadings and white feathers at the 1974 Met Gala. Created by her frequent collaborator Bob Mackie, Cher re-wore the item twice: on the cover of Time and again on the cover of Vogue. Even Kim Kardashian is a fan of the now-widely-referenced look. The reality star cited it as the inspiration for her own Met Gala look in 2015.

Cher Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Cher loved a midriff-baring look, especially the criss-cross halter crop top silhouette paired with matching deep-V pants. It’s another of the Believe singer’s signature looks that has been reincarnated in recent years. More memorably, Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to the style at the 2019 Met Gala.

Diane Von Furstenberg Tim Boxer/Archive Photos/Getty Images Fashion girlies know Diane von Furstenberg for her iconic wrap dresses, but she actually designed her first in 1974. (Yes, the style is almost 50 years old.) Naturally, she was also the signature item’s best endorser, wearing the wrap to countless events.

Bianca Jagger Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Major ’70s style icon Bianca Jagger channeled Studio 54’s glitzy, party vibe when she turned up to the 1974 Met Gala in a sparkly number by Halston. A halter silhouette, belt-cinched waist, beret, and all-over disco-themed sequins? Love.

Bianca Jagger Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images While Jagger served a plethora of iconic ‘fits back in the day, none was as historic as her wedding suit in St. Tropez. The Yves Saint Laurent Le Smoking jacket and column skirt combo, plus her veiled wide-brimmed hat was just too chic. The unconventional look opened up a whole new range of options for brides who want to eschew the traditional look. Exhibit A: Ratajkowski referenced the look at her own 2018 wedding.

Jackie Onassis Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jackie Onassis was known for her many, many chic outfits and signature oversized sunnies. But the former first lady’s most enduring fashion legacy is the Gucci bag named after her because she was photographed touting it so often. (See above.) To this day, celebs and influencers alike continue to embrace Gucci’s Jackie 1961...and for good reason.

Diane Keaton United Archives/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Diane Keaton was — and still is — a master at suiting. It was her ‘fit in the 1977 classic Annie Hall, however, that is one of her more iconic looks. The white button-down, vest, khaki pants, and tie ensemble was so quintessentially her, it looked like she had a hand in her own wardrobe. Some would even argue that she made tomboy style famous.

Jane Fonda Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For years, Jane Fonda was most known for her Barbarella style and her off-duty mod looks. But her most iconic outfit — her aerobics ‘fit— actually debuted in the 1970s. Thanks to her fitness videos, which blew up in the ’80s and beyond, the high-rise onesie with tights and leg warmers ensemble would also dominate.

Jane Birkin David Thorpe/Hulton Archive/Getty Images To this day, Jane Birkin’s legacy endures from fashion to beauty. The luxurious Hermès Birkin named after her continues to be widely coveted. In the beauty department, “Birkin bangs” are shaping up to be a major 2023 hair trend. But Birkin herself was pretty low-key in her style. Her signature look was a simple white top, flared denim, and her go-to wicker basket which she always used as a bag.

Tina Turner Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Like her contemporary Cher, the late Tina Turner pushed the boundaries of performance fashion. Her hit “Proud Mary,” in particular, often required ornate fringe onesies that were oh-so-spicy. Pantsless and plunging? Yes, please.

Stevie Nicks Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Rock icon Stevie Nicks made everyone fall in love with her songs and her style. In what could only be described as mystical and priestess-like, Nicks rocked everything from chiffon capes to ornate fringe-trimmed kimonos.

The Supremes CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Mary Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard, aka The Supremes, were as celebrated for their music as their glamorous looks — lavishly adorned with beads, crystals, and embroideries. Their coordinated styles influenced girl groups to come, including the likes of Destiny’s Child. Speaking to the New York Times about how their style broke race barriers, Wilson said, “Our glamour changed things ... What we wore mattered.”

Diana Ross CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images By 1976, Ross was already a household name as a former Supremes singer, solo artist, and movie star. To accept her Female Entertainer of the Century Award at the Rock Music Awards, Ross epitomized the disco look with mirrored embellishments on her slip dress.

Liza Minelli Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images After her 1972 film Cabaret came out, Liza Minnelli’s pixie haircut, bowler hats, and all-over sequined ‘fits became her signature style.

Gloria Steinem Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Feminist icon and activist Gloria Steinem was always stylish — even when she was in the field fighting for women’s rights. In fact, her “power outfit” was decidedly chic. In an interview with Lena Dunham for the actor’s now-defunct newsletter, Steinem revealed her most empowering ‘fit: “Boots, pants, a sweater or a T-shirt. A concha belt.”

Pam Grier Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Foxy Brown star Pam Grier really leaned into the “foxy” part of her iconic role when it came to her signature style. She helped popularize crop tops knotted in the midriff and bell bottoms.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton’s wedding gown also makes it to the list. When she married former president Bill in 1975, she rocked a hippie-inspired frock: a smock dress with bell sleeves and crochet details. In fact, it was the first dress the former Secretary of State tried on at a department store (Dillard’s).

Brigitte Bardot Marka/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Brigitte Bardot may have shot to fame because of her controversial films, but it was her effortless Parisian style that was fully embraced by fashion girlies. After retiring in 1973 at age 39 to be an animal rights activist, Bardot was seen in simple and chic looks like jeans tucked in boots and oversized sunnies.

Farrah Fawcett Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Farrah Fawcett rocked several iconic ‘fits in her lifetime — spicy gold lamé slips included. But it’s her ‘do that stood the test of time. Voluminous waves define the enduring “Farrah Fawcett Hair” style, even TikTok is obsessed with it.

Elton John Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Getty Images This list wouldn’t be complete without Elton John, whose OTT looks in the ’70s were always visual treats. Rhinestone-encrusted baseball ensembles? Glasses shaped like stars? A rainbow-hued peacock-inspired feathered look to perform at The Muppet Show? He always slayed. His most recognizable silhouette, however, included a poofy feather-trimmed shoulder and bedazzled bell bottoms. (If you want a walk down memory lane, the 2019 film Rocketman got John’s outfit down pat.)

Dolly Parton Andrew Putler/Redferns/Getty Images Dolly Parton’s song said it best: she dressed à la “Backwoods Barbie.” Big hair, pink ‘fits, hoop earrings, and sparkles — on jewelry, dresses, or pantsuits — were her go-tos.