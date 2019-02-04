All The Hairstyles Meghan Markle Has Worn As A Royal, Including That Messy Bun

When it comes to signature looks, tons of celebrities have them. Whether you're obsessed with Ariana Grande's ponytail or can't imagine Reese Witherspoon without blonde hair, there are hairstyles that are instantly classic. Meghan Markle's messy bun, her longtime go-to 'do, may be one of the most well-known, but the Duchess of Sussex rocks more than just loose waves around her face — and she's worn many different styles over the years.

While you were probably paying attention to all the bespoke Givenchy dresses Markle has been wearing or figuring out where to purchase some of her more affordable outfits, the Duchess has been changing up her hairstyle, and even if the various looks differ ever so slightly, the changes are definitely notable for someone with such an iconic hairstyle.

From ponytails to blown-out waves to bringing back the sock bun, Markle has been busy experimenting with her hair, and you may have never even noticed. What all has she worn since becoming an official member of the royal family? Take a look:

Classic Wavy Blowout

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle rocked a blowout during her engagement photo call in Nov. 2017 as well as to events both before and after getting married. The look is both simple and effortless and is next in line for her most signature look after her messy bun.

Signature Messy Bun

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Markle's messy bun is potentially her most well-known look. The Duchess began wearing it to official events in Jan. 2018 following her engagement.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bun is so iconic that she even wore it not once but twice for her May 2018 wedding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She wore a more styled version to the ceremony and a looser look to the reception. Like her blowout, this look hasn't gone anywhere she since becoming a duchess.

Straight Hair

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although waves seem to be Markle's go-to look, she's also worn her hair in a more sleek, straight blowout.

Sleek Side Bun

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's bun has had a couple of iterations since her engagement, and one of her first departures from the messy look was this sleek, structured side bun for the 2018 Royal Ascot.

Sleek Middle Part Bun

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While in Ireland, Markle switched up her bun again and tied back the tendrils that often fall around her face.

British Fashion Awards/Getty Images

The more sleek look is another that has remained popular with Markle, especially for more somber or formal events. She wore the hairstyle when presenting her wedding gown designer Claire Waight Keller the British Fashion Award for Designer of the Year.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also wore the look as recently as a year and a half ago, when she showed off her bun to a performance of Cirque de Soleil that benefited Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

Classic Curls

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle tends to rock a wave more than a classic curl, but this finger wave looks perfect on the Duchess of Sussex.

Half-Up, Half-Down Bun

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's bun got yet another iteration during a trip to Australia. At the Invictus Games medal ceremony, she rocked a half-up, half-down bun.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's not the only time the Duchess has worn her hair both half-up and half-down. She also tried a looser, more romantic look while in Australia.

Slick Pony

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle certainly seems to prefer buns to ponytails, it doesn't mean she hasn't worn one. This slick back style is a classic — and totally copyable.

Floral Chignon

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, Markle wears a bun quite a bit, but don't mistake her chignon for one. This look, from her time in Fiji, is so pretty with its volume and floral details.

Low & Loose Ponytail

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unlike her slick, more formal ponytail, Markle has worn a lower and more loose version. She was at the Hub Community Kitchen when she wore the pony, and it's the perfect style choice for a less formal event.

Side Swept Bun

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an outing to the National Theatre, Markle decided to switch up her bun look again. While it's definitely still her classic messy style, a bit of her hair is actually swept to the side and behind her ear.

Sock Bun

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Okay, is Meghan Markle really wearing a sock bun? Probably not, but the donut-shaped bun is another recent version, and she just might be responsible for the resurgence of said sock/ballet/donut bun hybrid.

Sleek Low Bun

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's sleek low bun at the Lion King premiere was a marked departure from her messier look, and it sits a bit lower than her other sleek styles. This tightly wrapped bun's position at the nape of her neck differentiates it from others.

Low, Straight Ponytail

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's makeup caught the world's attention when she attended the Endeavor Awards in March 2020. The smoky eye and bold lip were a major departure from her usual inclination toward neutrals. Her hair underwent a change, too, as she opted for an ultra-low pony.

Straight Middle Part

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During one of her final official royal appearances, Markle ditched the signature waves she typically wears and opted for straight, middle-parted locks that look so chic with her cape dress.