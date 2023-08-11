Eye makeup can put the finishing touch on your look or it can be your look, depending on how much you paint. While some zodiac signs are drawn to subtle neutrals, others want to get their hands on the boldest, brightest eyeshadow palettes around — and then blend the colors all the way up to their eyebrows.

According to astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess, each zodiac sign is drawn to a different eyeshadow palette based on their personality as well as how connected they are to the eye region. “The eyes are associated with the element of fire and a sense of vision,” she tells Bustle. It’s why fire signs love to play up their eyes so they can stop someone in their tracks with a single glance. Water signs are also all about eye makeup, but for a different reason. “Pisces are known to have dreamy deep eyes, and Scorpios are known to have intense mysterious eyes,” Solaris says, noting that both signs like to play up these features with the right hues.

For air signs, having the right eyeshadow palette means they can go wild with artistic eye makeup looks that include multiple colors and lots of shine. Earth signs, meanwhile, tend to have an extensive eyeshadow collection, but it tends to be a lot of neutrals and earth tones.

Keep reading for the best eyeshadow palette for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as a fire sign full of passion and energy, you feel most like yourself when you’re covered in bright colors, says Solaris. It’s why you’d enjoy an eyeshadow palette with lots of bold choices, like reds, oranges, and golds. For a fun assortment, pick up the Colourpop Smokin’ Hot palette. It has blendable mattes, metallics, sparkles, and pearlescent glitter finishes to help you complete a lewk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When people hang out with you, Taurus, they immediately pick up on your grounded, practical energy, says Solaris. To lean into your earth sign vibes, try playing around with natural tones, like the ones in this Dior coral-colored palette. It has nine pigmented hues that are natural-looking and super luxe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As Solaris says, Gemini is an air sign known for its curiosity and adaptability. Translation? Your mood, style, and preferences change every day — and you wouldn’t have it any other way. You’ll be happiest with a palette that lets you dip into a wide array of colors. This rainbow palette from NYX makes it easy to play around with new eyeshadow trends as they come your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Water signs are known for being sensitive and caring, and Cancer, you’re no different. You have a soft, nurturing vibe that’s best reflected when you wear soft colors and shimmery shades. According to Solaris, a silver lid would be the perfect match for your thoughtful, intuitive nature. Dust on the shimmery shades in this Physician’s Formula palette to bring attention to your sweet eyes.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Fiery Leos are known for their confidence and creativity, Solaris says, so you’ll definitely want a bold, glamorous, head-turning palette with bright colors and metallics, like the NARS Quad in Laguna Sunset. It has a sparkly peach, glittery rust, ruby pink, and an espresso shade with gold flecks. “It’ll reflect your love for attention and self-expression,” notes Solaris, so you can create all sorts of fun looks.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, you’re an earth sign associated with practicality and attention to detail, says Solaris, which is why you prefer natural eyeshadow colors that go with everything. To get the most minimalist look around, try a mix of gorgeous neutral tones like the ones found in this M.A.C. palette. The browns and bronzes will show off your love for simplicity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign represented by the scales, Libra, you’re drawn to colors that feel harmonious and balanced. Solaris points to lavender, in particular, since it’s a perfect mix of pink and blue. (The fact that it’s on-trend is even better.) You’ll definitely want an assortment of purples, like those in the Violets palette by Juvia’s Place. It’ll be the perfect addition to your ever-growing makeup collection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

“Scorpio is a water sign known for their intensity and depth,” Solaris says. That’s why you love makeup that brings attention to your eyes. You’re all about a dark, glossy lid that makes it look like you were up all night doing who knows what. This Tom Ford palette in Hazy Sensuality can be applied dry or wet for a saucy, intriguing effect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a fire sign with an adventurous and optimistic attitude, Sagittarius, you’re happiest when you have bright, fun colors smeared across your lids. You love all things vibrant and bold, says Solaris, so go ahead and try the NORVINA palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills. It has everything from hot pinks and shimmery teals to lime yellow and metallics so you can draw on whatever your heart desires.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As a practical, ambitious earth sign, Capricorn, you need a palette that’ll make you feel put together in a variety of settings. “This sign prefers more neutral and sophisticated eyeshadow colors like grays, deep browns, or matte neutrals, reflecting their desire for professionalism and elegance,” Solaris says. Try Makeup by Mario’s buildable matte palette with its creamy neutrals. Paint on one shade for work, then add a few more for a night out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When you wear eyeshadow, Aquarius, you want it to make an impact, which is why you’re drawn to unconventional colors and metallics that reflect your love of individuality, says Solaris. The next time you’re feeling experimental, dip your brush into the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII Artistry palette. It has 10 futuristic-looking hues like gold, pink, and and champagne that will pull on your air sign heartstrings.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a sign represented by the fish, Pisces, you love soft, gentle blues and teals that remind you of the water, as well as shimmery shades that reflect your artistic, imaginative nature, says Solaris. That’s why you have to scoop up the Mermaid Kitten palette by Winky Lux. It features nine under-the-sea shades — like shimmery blue and pearlescent shell pink — that’ll make you feel like a siren.

Source:

Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer