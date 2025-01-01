Fashion reached new barely-there heights in 2024, with style icons like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney leading the charge in normalizing pantless ‘fits. It girls regularly forgot their bottoms as they stepped out in high-waisted hot pants, ballet-coded culotte shorts, and embellished undies that cemented their legs as the main character of every look.

During a year which celebrated countless naked dressing moments, nipple-exposing looks, and the pervasive mantra of “more cutouts, the better,” the underwear-as-outerwear trend is a comparatively low-lift way to show some extra skin while running errands or stepping out for a bestie “yap and brunch” meeting. And luckily, celebrity no-pants vanguards have been demonstrating the best way to style micro shorts.

Taylor Swift has been one of the biggest A-list proponents for high-waisted hot pants for a while, but she gave the skimpy style a bejeweled makeover this year with rhinestone-encrusted, sequined, and lingerie-inspired versions during her record-making Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Mrs. Bieber ushered in yet another pantless year by giving the divisive fashion combo her signature sporty-chic twist, thanks to oversized outerwear, baggy sweatshirts, and white dad socks.

Leaving your pants at home can be intimidating AF if you’re new to the pantless game, but it can instantly transform even the blandest ‘fit into a cool-girl ensemble and potentially give your dating life the flirty uplevel you need in 2025. Whether you gravitate toward quiet luxury, chic whimsy, or athleisure staples, here are 15 ways to make the no-pants trend your own.

Preppy Knits Knitted Mini Shorts $40 Put a Blair Waldorf-approved twist on the no-pants trend with prep school-coded knitwear that instantly makes anything look put together. You can style these black-and-white hot pants with colored tights and Mary Janes during the fall and winter, or add a matching sleeveless top and flats à la Kristen Stewart for a warm weather French girl outfit that'll look oh so chic.

Plush Shorts Glamine Women's Y2K Sequin Plush Shorts $13 One of the best ways to make your scanty hot pants feel a little more substantial is by picking styles with 3D textures and full volume. Case in point: this pair of festive plush black micro shorts, which takes attention away from the cheeky cut with a black faux fur material and sparkly sequins. Pair these fluffy undies with some sheer black tights and a bodysuit, and you're ready for a night out.

Plaid Panties SER.O.YA Ellery Hot Short $228 The Tortured Poets singer would probably love these high-cut plaid panties, which feature an ultra-high waist and daring high-cut legs. The classic houndstooth pattern is a nod to the schoolcore aesthetic, but the NSFW silhouette makes it more off-duty model.

Fair Isle Hot Pants Steve Madden Mariella Hot Shorts $59 $45 Fair Isle is having a comeback, so give your micro shorts the après-ski treatment with these Steve Madden wool-blend undies that look a lot more expensive than they are. The cozy fabric and signature design make this neutral pair perfect for lounging post-ski or paired with black tights and over-the-knee boots for a stylish winter 'fit that's anything but ski bum.

Sequin Micro Shorts Sequin Micro Short $48 Keep your brat summer going strong with these lime green micro shorts from Kylie Jenner's Khy brand. Also available in black or cream, these sequined hot pants are perfect for pop girlies who want to add a little Swift or Olivia Rodrigo performer sparkle to their outfit rotation.

Mocha Mousse Athleisure Hourglass Foundation Short $48 $15 Pay homage to Princess Diana's timeless aesthetic with a barely-there twist on the biker short. Available in Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, these subtly cheeky shorts are perfect for balancing out an oversized sweatshirt or another baggy athleisure fit. Pair with white athletic socks for a Bieber-approved detail.

Ruffled Bloomers EDIKTED Ruffled Micro Bloomer Shorts $40 $30 Channel your inner Sabrina Carpenter with these frilly bloomers, which look just like the retro-inspired look that she debuted during her Short 'n Sweet Tour. Lean into the coquette vibes by pairing these whimsical shorts with a cardigan, ruffled socks, and bows.

Mob Wife Boxer Briefs CULTNAKED Sage Briefs $150 Leave it to the Rhode founder to transform black boxer briefs into a mob wife style moment, complete with a Matrix-esque black leather trench coat, sheer black tights, and a bodycon turtleneck. To recreate the cool-girl look, these Cult Naked briefs are a similar trendy silhouette with full coverage in the back, a high-waisted cut, and a label on the waistband.

Embroidered Statement Undies Never Fully Dressed Running Wilder Hot Pants $155 Give your hot pants a loud luxury spin with this ornately decorated pair, which look a lot more expensive than they actually are. The elaborate embroidery, shiny gold thread, and red trim make this statement piece perfect for pairing with an oversized black blazer or a black turtleneck, a sleek bun, and black leather boots.

Cowgirl Suede TypaGal PU Leather Suede Low Waisted Mini Shorts $10 The cowgirl aesthetic has been having a major moment this year, thanks to horse girl and style icon Bella Hadid stepping out in ranch-coded pieces in New York City and Los Angeles. These faux suede hot pants feature a low-rise wide waistband and a subtle cheeky cut in the back, making them equally perfect for city dressing or Texas living — you decide.

Denim Briefs We The Free Keep It Brief Denim Micro Shorts $58 Similarly, these Free People denim briefs/shorts will infuse rodeo vibes into your spring and summer 'fits. Featuring form-fitting full coverage and a zipper in the back, these jean undies are available in five different denim washes including a cargo olive green depending on what vibe you're going for. Pair them with a wide leather belt, cowboy boots, and an oversized bomber jacket.

Bedazzled Coulotte Shorts The Andamane Tami Coulotte $397 Lean into your inner office siren with these NSFW bedazzled gray shorts, which toe the line between sophistication and spice. Shimmering rhinestones add some shine to the 100% wool material, while the high cut of the hot pants gives them a cheeky twist. While you might not be able to wear this scanty pair to work, they'll look so chic paired with office capsule staples like a blazer jacket, a bodysuit, and leather boots.

Boudoir-Inspired Briefs The Dolls House Toni Lace Short $180 Give your no-pants moment the lingerie treatment with these black lace hot pants that could easily pass for underwear. The Dolls House shorts appear sheer at first glance, courtesy of the neutral underlay, and the black lace scalloping on the butt makes it one of the more attention-drawing cheeky cuts. Pair this high-waisted statement piece with black tights and a more conservative top to balance out all the skin.

Earthy Embroidery Little Miss Micro Shorts $148 These embroidered Free People shorts make a case for a no-pants Boho style moment. The high-waisted dark gray denim body is embellished with blush flowers, but the best part is the flirty lace trim along the legs. It's equal parts coquette and flower child-coded, making these micro shorts perfect to pair with a long cream cardigan or an airy oversized blouse.