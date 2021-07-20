July’s Full “Buck” Moon Is Making All Zodiac Signs Squirm A Little

Prepare to unleash your inner rebel during the next lunar phase, because not only will the July 2021 full moon open our minds to our emotional responses, it’ll also call us to reflect on how we express ourselves in a social setting, emphasizing our reintegration into society following the pandemic. This intense shift will be heightened by the July 2021 full moon, also known as the Buck Moon, which gets its name from the season in which male deer grow their antlers. And it’ll rise on July 23 at 10:37 p.m. EST (7:37 p.m. PST), as it enters the unpredictable and rebellious sign of Aquarius. While this quirky energy invites us to embrace our unique emotions, it also asks us to challenge and diversify our personal beliefs and outlook on society. Aquarius is all about social groups and humanitarianism. That said, knowing how July’s full moon will affect your zodiac sign can help you prepare for Aquarius’ radical influence.

“Aquarius is the least emotional of all the 12 signs of the zodiac,” astrologers Monte Farber and Amy Zerner, authors of Mindful Astrology: Finding Peace of Mind According to Your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign, tell Bustle. “So when the moon is full in [Aquarius], people may not feel comfortable with their emotions, but they must hold them at arm’s length and examine them.”

July’s full moon energy is sure to make any zodiac sign squirm, especially since Aquarians get a bad rep for being detached from their emotions — and this full moon will force us to observe our emotions through an objective lens. Contrary to June’s full strawberry moon in conventional Capricorn, which called us to channel our inner CEO and get serious in the workplace, the full moon in Aquarius will inspire us to embrace our individuality and reflect on our emotional responses in unconventional ways. “For the collective, the message of this energy is about feeling free to innovate and experiment and feel as you wish with whomever you wish,” add Farber and Zerner. “Radical thoughts and idealism will be in the air ... [which] can help us rise above hindrances, limitations, and disappointments.”

Curious to know what this moon cycle will bring you? Read on to find out how the July 2021 full moon will affect each zodiac sign.

The full moon’s emotional energy is sure to rattle some, but you’re not one to crumble under pressure, Aries. Although you might get the urge to fight off any negative feelings that cross your path, it’ll do you good to remind yourself they often arise out of hurt. During July’s full moon, you might be revisited by intense feelings of aggression, but try to investigate your feelings through a more compassionate lens. If you feel too conflicted or find yourself getting overly frustrated, it’s a good idea to log off social media and ground yourself through nature walks or volunteer work.

The full moon in Aquarius may signal you to let go of control, Taurus. It might be time to open up and disclose parts of yourself to your inner circle, which could help you to heal any emotional wounds that might have hindered you recently. The full moon in Aquarius will emphasize your relation to society as a whole — and understanding how you fit in with others will require you to let your guard down. Let the intellectually oriented Aquarius full moon guide you through understanding vulnerability objectively. Seek out perspectives from close friends or family to help you see the other side of your emotional triggers.

July’s full moon is projected to implant change to all zodiac signs and you’re no exception, Gemini! Being a mutable air sign definitely has its perks, and going in whatever direction feels right to you is one of them. The change brought forth by the full moon can help you identify your emotional needs, specifically to take charge of your mental health. If something doesn’t seem to serve your highest purpose, it will be illuminated by the full moon. Be prepared for the changes coming your way, and remember not to take anything so personally.

You might find this lunation to be less about emotional challenges and more about trusting your own intuition, Cancer. As a water sign, you’re naturally intuitive, and the ever-enchanting moon, aka your ruling planet, will conjunct Pluto, the planet bringing transformation and change. This positive aspect can influence you to adjust the way you interact with your intuition — whether you blindly follow your gut feelings or entirely resist what your intuition is telling you. If you struggle to trust your gut or the universe, you could be called to focus on your self-confidence under this lunation.

You might find this lunation to be especially uncomfortable, Leo. Change is not something you appreciate unless you’re the one who’s initiating it. But you may be called to take a back seat and reflect on the way you handle and care for your emotions, as well as the emotions of those around you. Letting go of control may be the radical change bestowed upon you by the Aquarius full moon, but it will ultimately allow you to grow in alignment with your core values — living fully and honestly! Remember these obstacles only help you thrive, and you’re always up for a challenge.

This full moon might call you to take stock of your emotional responses, Virgo. You might be called out on the way you respond to others confiding in you, serving as a wake-up call to your reliability on this front. Are you the friend others can depend on to give them tough love? Or are you more passive when it comes to comforting others? Any judgments or conflict in recent weeks could show up under the full moon’s light, so now’s a good time to soften up and perceive others’ emotions as experiences rather than approach them analytically.

As a balance-seeking Libra, it’s often your daily mission to keep the peace. This can be emotionally taxing, especially since your own emotions aren’t always your highest priority. During the full moon, you might be called to be a little selfish with your presence with others in order to focus on your own personal needs and emotional responses. It can feel exhausting to please everyone all the time, and this full moon will remind you that it’s impossible to make everyone happy. So if you’re feeling drained in your social groups, take July’s full moon to reevaluate how emotionally involved you actually wish to be with those around you.

Tensions may arise during the full moon that will force you to look deeply into your tendency to stifle your emotions, Scorpio. The moon will conjunct your ruling planet Pluto, which governs drastic change and transformations. You could be called to completely transform your inner circle, especially if you’re associated with people who put a damper on your mental health. Any emotions you’ve been avoiding will come to the light, so to avoid explosive arguments with your close friends or partner, it might be best to lay low and use the moon’s guidance to reevaluate who you allow to be close with you.

The full moon’s energy might come off as more of an innocent challenge than a serious obstacle, Sagittarius. Your willingness to expand your horizons may be the reason you flourish under this lunation. Creative projects you’ve been working on have the potential to steer you in a completely new direction. You may want to explore new skills that are therapeutic in their own right or pick up a soothing new hobby. Enriching your soul is very much needed right now.

As the initiator of the earth signs, you could find yourself grasping for control during July’s full moon, Cap. Because the moon in unconventional Aquarius will conjunct Pluto (the planet ruling intense change) in your home sign of Capricorn, you could feel like your stability and structure are threatened. Essentially, this conjunction has the potential to blend your natural leadership and need for independence since they’re shared by Aquarius. On the flip side, Aquarius’ unconventionality and airy attitude almost directly conflicts with your need for structure and tradition, making it a little uncomfortable. Reflect on any conventional traditions and philosophies you might uphold as a result of your social environment as the full moon influences you to challenge social norms. What rules do you set as a result of your personal philosophy and how are they limiting you?

This full moon could be especially powerful for you, Aquarius. You often get a bad rep for being detached, so you might find it difficult to reconcile your analytical approach to your emotions with the full moon’s influence on you to investigate them closely. However, there’s potential for you to thrive in your affinity for social justice under this humanitarian-oriented full moon — which will illuminate your empathy for the greater good and amplify your desire for progressive change. As the altruist of the zodiac, you can feel particularly inspired to give back to your community, particularly to groups that are most neglected.

You may feel particularly in tune with your emotions during the full moon, Pisces, as the moon forms a positive sextile aspect with your governing planet, Neptune. You could be called to reexamine your emotional responses and make art out of it! Perhaps your imagination and creativity have helped you heal wounds, but be careful not to confuse art with reality. You tend to lose yourself in the clouds, and the full moon will illuminate any distorted emotions you may have tried to romanticize. Channel your fantasies through painting, writing, or other artistic skills that speak to you.