How many piercings you have — and what kind you want to get — says a lot about your personality. And that, in turn, relates back to your zodiac sign. If your astrological chart is more low-key, chances are you’ll be drawn to classic lobe piercings, second holes, and maybe a dainty nose ring. If your chart is more bold and creative, that’s when you’ll hear the call of the belly button ring.

According to astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess, piercings are a way to decorate yourself, which is why they reflect your personality. “A septum piercing, for example, can be seen as a symbol of adventurousness and a willingness to step outside of traditional norms,” she tells Bustle. “It may indicate someone who embraces individuality and isn't afraid to make a statement.”

Some zodiac signs are more experimental or trendy with their style, which is when lesser-known piercings, like shark bites or eyebrow rings, come into play. “For instance, signs ruled by Uranus, such as Aquarius, and those associated with fire elements, such as Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo, often have a bolder and more daring approach to fashion, as they enjoy being unique and standing out from the crowd,” she adds.

For the cozy, practical, and emotional earth and water signs, piercings may be more of a finishing touch to an outfit versus a statement. These are the folks who have a beautiful collection of silver studs or gold hoops that they wear every day. They wouldn’t necessarily want to get with a million piercings or deal with the care that comes with them.

So, where do you fall? Keep reading below to see the best piercing for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If anyone’s going to bring back the eyebrow ring, it’s you, Aries. “An eyebrow piercing suits your sign’s assertive and confident nature,” Solaris says. It adds an edgy element to your style and draws attention to your eyes, which makes you like it even more.

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, you’re all about self-expression, adds Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, an astrologer and founder of Soulloop. You’d get an eyebrow piercing while out with friends — just because it sounds like fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Tauruses are all about belly button rings. This piercing gives off sensual vibes, yet still feels grounded and earthy, says Solaris. A little hoop or a diamond at your navel would perfectly represent your love for all things graceful and beautiful. (Taurus is ruled by Venus, after all.)

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you were first in line to get a curated lobe — and you haven’t stopped adding to your stack since. According to Solaris, you’re obsessed with having multiple cartilage piercings because it allows you to change up your look depending on your mood. Everything about a Gemini shifts with the wind, and that includes your personal style.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

According to Solaris, Cancer is an extra caring, nurturing water sign, and that means everything hits you right in the feels. If a piercing seems nostalgic — or if it reminds you of a friend — you’ll definitely want to get it done. Think helix piercings on your cartilage as a callback to the ’90s.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leo radiates confidence and oozes charm, Solaris says. You also have a flair for the dramatic, which is why you’re drawn to piercings that seem creative and unique. If you’re in the mood for a new hole, try a daith in the center of your ear. It’s the perfect spot for a chunky gemstone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As a down-to-earth, detail-oriented earth sign, you don’t have the time or the energy to take care of multiple piercings, says Solaris. It’s why Virgos get their lobes done and leave it at that. While you appreciate the look of nose rings and earring stacks, you prefer to keep things simple with your go-to hoops.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Real talk: A Libra won’t feel right until they have a matching piercing on each side of their face. As an air sign represented by the scales, Solaris says you’re always searching for a sense of balance, so a double piercing would feel right. You’re also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, which explains why you’re drawn to trends. The double cartilage ring checks both boxes — and it would make you feel extra cool.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

According to Lima de Charbonierres, piercings hold a lot of meaning for Scorpios. While other signs are out there trying nose and lip rings for fun, your watery nature has you looking for some sort of ritual to go along with your piercing experience. For you, unique piercings like tongue rings and nose rings not only feel unique and special, but Solaris says they perfectly align with your love of mystery, sensuality, and intrigue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

“Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, is the eternal traveler who enjoys both the physicality and the cultural side of the art of piercing,” says Lima de Charbonierres. You would enjoy getting a septum piercing while on a trip abroad — especially if there’s an amazing story to go with it. If you aren’t traveling, you’ll set up a piercing night in your own hometown and bring all your friends along for the ride.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

According to Solaris, Capricorn is the epitome of a sophisticated, practical earth sign. It’s why you’re a fan of lobe piercings that add just a touch of polish to an outfit so that nothing feels overdone. If the mood strikes, you might go for a tiny nose piercing. But it would have to be the tiniest one imaginable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius is either following trends or setting their own, depending on the day. According to Lima de Charbonierres, you are ruled by Uranus, which means you’re quirky, original, and always down to defy the norm. “Piercing is a way of communicating your love of individuality,” she says. To stand out, go for a funky piercing like a tragus, an ear gauge, or even shark bites.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images/Getty Images

As a dreamy water sign — and one with a theatrical flair — Solaris says Pisces will gladly rock any and all piercings, but you are especially drawn to unique, artsy ones like lip rings. As a sign that values expression and individuality, you won’t want the same piercing as everyone else.

Sources:

Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, astrologer, founder of Soulloop