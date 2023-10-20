From the nostalgic boards of age-old games like chess and checkers, to the iconic color-alternating pattern so associated with luxe leather handbags à la Louis Vuitton (and even classic Vans sneakers, too) — checkerboard prints have proven to be a timeless vibe. And alongside other patterned manicure trends, like cozy plaid designs or even on-trend croc print tips, checkered nail art designs reign as an easy go-to.

A devoted fan of the checkerboard pattern since her earliest days as No Doubt’s lead singer, Gwen Stefani adopted the black and white pattern for the unique packaging of her own brand GXVE’s eye-opening mascara. What’s more, the artist most recently wore an all-checked-everything ‘fit on The Voice, completing the adorable mod look with some matching checkered French tips.

Yet another A-lister who has tapped the rising pattern for her mani? Pop star Dua Lipa, who opted for edgy metallic nail art with a chromatic finish.

Whether you are a total minimalist searching for simple ideas or much prefer a “more is more” manicure that makes a bold statement, checkered nail art has a unique way of matching just about every personal aesthetic. Below, find 24 design ideas to play with the look.

1 Gwen Stefani’s Plum-Hued French Tips @eriishizu Painted by Eri Ishizu, Stefani’s long coffin-shaped French tips feature a pretty plum hue and golden details. As for the exact nail polishes used on the A-lister? Ishizu opted for a custom mixture of On The Down Low and You Can't Tell Anyone from PLA Nails for the deep burgundy shade.

2 Mix & Match @amyle.nails With unique designs on every single tip, this patchwork manicure features the beloved checkered design. What’s more, one hand is in all black, while the other is painted in white polish — which, ICYWW, is what gives it a “gemini” vibe.

3 Barbiecore Pink Checkers @joydumpling If you are still firmly in your own personal Barbie era, this hot pink set of pretty tips is the perfect way to add a bit of the checkerboard aesthetic into your life.

4 Sage Green Checkerboard Nails @nailqueennadia If this monochromatic set looks familiar, it’s because Alexa Demie’s Euphoria character, Maddy Perez, once wore a similar sage-hued nail design on the show.

5 Minimalist Invisible Print @anouknailedit For the manicure minimalists who prefer a more understated vibe on the regular, this invisible checkered nail art design hints at the classic print without fully committing.

6 Checkered Press-On Nails Quickies Press On Nails, Get Lucky Quickies $22.03 See On Quickies For a DIY manicure that gives you a colorful set in just a few minutes, the Quickies Get Lucky press-ons feature eye-catching nail art in lavender and forest green.

7 Trippy Glitched Nail Art @brushedbyb_ For a futuristic vibe that creates an optical illusion on your nails, this glitchy take on the checkerboard trend gives major Y2K vibes.

8 Checkered French Manicure @jadeandpolished Rather than opting for checkered French tips, trade up a minimal sheer pink base for an unexpected ombré design created with neutral nail polishes.

9 Black & White French Tips @nailqueennadia For a bit of added glamour that takes mod French manicure to new heights, a single stud on each nail is equal parts bold and light-catching.

10 Checkers & Flames PaintLab Press-On Gel Nails, Speed Racer PaintLab $20 See On PaintLab Not sure if you prefer fiery red flames or swirled checkered nail art? PaintLab’s Speed Racer press-on nails are for the trend-spotters who simply don’t want to pick.

11 Nail Art In Wonderland @primping_aint_easy Inspired by Alice In Wonderful, this whimsically wonderful nail design features the beloved Disney film’s most instantly recognizable motifs.

12 Chocolate Brown Checkers @anouknailedit Craving just a hint of those coveted checked vibes on your set? This understated approach to the trend makes the case for painting every other nail with the squared pattern.

13 Edgy Angled Tips @primping_aint_easy An edgier take on the timeless print, a design that combines on-trend chromatic finishes and slanted angles is sure to make a checkered manicure all your own.

14 Pale Pink Checkered Frenchies @sansungnails All things subtle and sweet, this low-key checkerboard print is perfectly painted on the nail’s French tips in shades of white and pale pink.

15 Dark Chocolate Drip @yveningset ICYMI: chocolate brown manicures — from luxe prints on the nails of Hailey Bieber to chromatic finishes — are very much in. This dark chocolate nail design, of course, is a serious green flag.

16 Blueberry Checkerboard Press-Ons Chillhouse Chill Tips Press Ons, Checked Out Target $15.99 See On Target In love with shades of baby blue? Chillhouse’s Checked Out press-on nails feature a blue and white checkered pattern on a softly rounded shape.

17 Subtle White Checkers @sansungnails A seriously heavenly take on the timeless trend, this subtly outlined checkered nail art design is painted on in a dreamy white nail polish color.

18 Checked Out Tips @brushedbyb_ Tapping the black and white nail art trend that claims Camila Cabello and Vanessa Hudgens as fans, these monochromatic French tips are a serious serve.

19 Abstract Swirls @disseynails An abstract, lava lamp-esque take on the checkerboard print, these swirled designs painted in warm tones are the perfect autumnal color palette.

20 Black, White, & Red Allover @noellefuyunails Kylie Jenner recently declared that “it’s red szn.” In other words? This vibrant red take on the edgy trend is sure to be co-signed by the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself.

22 50 Shades Of Brown @samrosenails Painted on with quite a few shades of chocolate brown, this unique checkerboard print has a retro vibe that gives big 1970s energy.

23 Primary Checkerboard Print @groovynailsbybea A colorful manicure that is more like modern art for your fingernails, this vibrant set is painted on using the primary colors: blue, red, and yellow.