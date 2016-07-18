10 Fun Colors To Dye Blonde Hair If You’re Looking To Change Things Up

If you're a blonde, then you know just how easy it can be to get stuck in a hair color rut. From the same old highlights to brassy ends, being a blonde can get old. If you're looking to break away from your same-old strands, then think about switching up your hair color: Not only is it an easy way to perk up your style, but a blonde base is often an ideal jumping-off point for trying new hair colors.

The safest route to ensure your hair’s health — and the exact shade you’re going for — is to head to a salon or see a professional colorist. (At-home dye options have bloomed and blossomed like never before, however, due to the pandemic.)

If you’re going the DIY route, Clairol Professional celebrity hairstylist ambassador Christine Symonds recommends first evaluating your hair’s health. “Are the ends dry? How much regrowth do you have?” she says.

Symonds also advises getting a haircut before a going for a fresh dye job. “Freshly-cut ends will ensure the healthiest blonde outcome,” she says. Depending on the condition of your hair, it might also benefit from a strengthening, hydrating treatment or additional time for hair growth, since too much overlapping dye can lead to breakage.

Once you’ve gotten past the hair-health evaluation, Symonds recommends using products that’ll protect your hair from harsh chemicals. You also should be prepared to follow a diligent maintenance routine to ensure the best results.

With that professional information in hand, here are 10 easy hair dye colors for blondes.

1. Rose Gold

Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There are straightforward and pure colors, and then there are shades like rose gold that are a delicate mixture of hues. In this case the color is a melange of blonde, red, and pink shades. The lightness from the blonde hair provides the perfect base for the strawberry-kissed look.

2. Platinum Blonde

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

You might already be blonde...but are you va va voom blonde? Platinum blonde can be a hard one to achieve: Depending on your base shade, it can take up to three processes, each of which can last up to nine hours (whew). The process will be a bit easier (aka less time consuming), however, if you’re already blonde — so make the most of having lighter locks.

3. Brunette Balayage

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Balayage has become a popular hair dye option over the past decade thanks to its subtle tone, and the process differs from other dye jobs in that the color is hand-painted onto the strands. (This also means that balayage is best left to the professionals.) A brunette balayage will add depth to your blonde hair and give it a natural cascading ombre effect.

4. Bronde

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bronde is obviously a made-up word, but it really does best describe that complex caramel shade that lies in between blonde and brunette. It’s the Goldilocks of hair color options.

5. Silver

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Silver hair is another notoriously difficult transformation: It first requires lightening the hair until it’s almost white, which is more difficult the darker your hair is. The good news is that blondes will have an easier time lightening their hair enough to get here. Once your hair has achieved this glistening shade, however, it still remains one of the more tedious shades when it comes to upkeep.

6. Purple

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A plethora of at-home options can give you My Little Pony-esque purple locks. As with many other shades, having blonde tresses means that your hair will experience less damage than if you had darker hair. Just remember that purples and lilacs require commitment when it comes to aftercare.

7. Jet Black

Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

There are three obvious pieces to Dita Von Teese’s trademark look — a red lip, jet black hair, and winged eyeliner. What might be surprising, however, is that the burlesque dancer is actually a blonde. Take a cue from her and make a drastic change with jet-black hair — just remember to dye your eyebrows, too, to complete the look.

8. Ice Blue

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A light and icy blue is another difficult color to achieve for non-blondes due to how much you need to lighten the hair — so if you happen to be a blonde, you may as well experiment with the shade. A number of at-home options will take the guesswork out of the process.

9. Brushed Copper

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Copper is the color du jour, according to experts and celebs alike. Although the color is similar to a red, it’s a more precise mixture that also includes light brunette and rustic orange shades.

10. Bubblegum Pink

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bubblegum pink just sparks joy. When your hair is blonde, you can achieve every delicate hue on the spectrum from magenta to cotton candy. Mix the color into your blonde strands, or go all out with a full head of pink hair.