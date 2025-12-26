The years may pass, but the chokehold “naked dressing” has on fashion girls remains constant. In fact, the style has now been adapted for year-round slayage. Unbothered by the ever-changing seasons, style savants have found ways to navigate baring skin in frigid temperatures with winter-approved risqué clothing.

Fashion’s most daring also found a way to co-opt the style and make it more festive. This year, for example, A-listers like Millie Bobby Brown and Kylie Jenner cosigned “spicy Santacore,” a straightforward “naughty” take on all things Santa red. Well, Emily Ratajkowski saw the trend and said, “Hold my beer.” The next evolution of spicy holiday dressing? “Christmas heaux.”

EmRata’s Lace Bra

On Thursday, Dec. 25, the Too Much actor shared a holiday photo dump with the caption, “Really such a christmas heaux. grateful and full of love.” The term could be referring to the fact that Ratajkowski loves the Yuletide season, or it could refer to her slew of spicy looks, one in particular being lingerie and lipstick.

In one photo, Ratajkowski showed off her enviable intimates game, rocking a lacy black brassiere with balconette cups and a scalloped trim. It’s not a surprise that she knows her way around styling lingerie. She often models them in her endorsement campaigns or struts in teeny G-strings for the Victoria’s Secret show. Her recent photo, however, was a masterclass in showing the one lingerie pairing that works, regardless of how clothed you intend to be. Peep her lace bra with a bold red lip.

Even if your look is “undone” (lingerie technically is an undergarment), swiping a bold lip automatically makes the outfit intentional.

Ratajkowski isn’t the only one who styles her look to match her underpinnings either. Fashion’s AAA-listers pull the same sartorial MO, from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna, who has thus far matched her undies to her shoes and her furniture.

Her Plunging Dress

In the same dump, Ratajkowski included another spicy number. Posing in front of a decked-out Christmas tree, she wore a halter LBD with a plunge so deep, it nearly exposed her navel. Following the same styling hack, she paired this look with a bold red lip.

“Christmas heaux” dressing is in and I’m so on board.