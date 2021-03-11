From Hermione’s fluffy mane to curtain bangs and everything in between, Emma Watson is no stranger to rocking different hairstyles. And if you were looking for a reason to cut off your hair, consider this your sign: Emma Watson's bob haircut is the effortless chop of your dreams.

The star debuted her latest cut on Mar. 10 while spotted grabbing lunch after a visit to her tailor in Beverly Hills. Her chic style is now a perfectly tousled chin-length bob in streaky dark-blonde shades, and is the shortest hair she’s sported since she slayed the pixie cut in 2010 — a stark difference from her long lengths in her last role as Meg March on Little Women. Watson’s lighter color and shorter ‘do are the perfect mix of 2021’s biggest hair trends like bobs, shaggy tresses, and sandy blonde shades.

The photos follow rumors that Watson is retiring from acting. But all you Harry Potter fans can breathe a sigh of relief — though she’s gone quiet on social media recently, the actor is still hard at work, according to a statement from her manager Jason Weinberg in Entertainment Weekly.

Watson isn’t the only star shedding her longer strands in favor of a shorter hairstyle. Celebs like Demi Lovato, Lucy Hale, and Britney Spears are all rocking shorter ‘dos just in time for spring. Time to hit up the salon for a fresh, on-trend chop.