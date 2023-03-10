Lily James Mirrored Pamela Anderson In A Daring High-Low Dress

We love when celebrities who aren’t models make stunning garment choices that are worthy of a spread in any magazine — and actor Lily James has fast become one such celebrity. The 33-year-old actor attended the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show on Mar. 09 wearing a high-low black gown that screamed vampire glam. The black velvet dress featured a cleavage-baring neckline, an asymmetrical shoulder design and a cut-out feature on the back. In a bold twist, James’ dress also had a high slit on the front, elevating the draped velvet outfit into daring modernity. Versace’s iconic safety pin embellishments at the waist and the shoulder completed the look.

James chose to let the dress do the heavy lifting, keeping her accessories relatively simple with a pair of black open-toed platform heels with ankle straps, a small black quilted Versace bag, and an assortment of silver earrings by Messika. Keeping her hair down and sleek with a centre parting, the actor paired warm smokey eyes and mauve lips with a deep brown berry shade on her fingers and toes.

During the show itself, James was seated next to Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan, who looked equally fantastic in a structured navy suit with statement lapels. Also in attendance at the Versace show was Pamela Anderson, who had criticised how she was portrayed in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which dramatised her marriage with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, as well as the creation of Anderson’s infamous sex tape. James had played the role of Anderson in the series, starring opposite Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee.

Seeing as Pam & Tommy focuses on a stressful and undignified period of her life, it came as no surprise that Anderson never gave the show her blessing. When asked to describe the people behind the series during a Variety interview, she replied, “Salt on the wound… You still owe me a public apology.” However, Anderson also made it clear that her outrage did not necessarily extend to James. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”