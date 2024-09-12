I would like to personally thank whoever decided to appoint Megan Thee Stallion as the 2024 MTV VMAs host. A true entertainer, she kept audiences in stitches throughout the show with her wit and hot girl charm. More importantly, she served one look after the other — seven of them, to be exact.

The “Mamushi” rapper stepped onto the black carpet on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in a number that threw back to last year’s saucy LBD — only much more high fashion. Throughout the night, her outfits kept getting better, each one paying homage to music legends (like Beyoncé and Britney Spears).

Behold, all of Megan’s looks from the show including her “I’m A Slave 4 U” throwback and a final risqué LBD of the night.

Meg’s See-Through Bustier Gown

Fashion’s finest — including Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter — rolled up to the event in iconic numbers, to be sure. But the host proved her fashion prowess with her first look of the evening.

Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

The rapper donned a strapless gown that was sheer around the thighs but opaque through the bodysuit. It was her skirt, however, that truly made an impact. The bottom half of her dress was constructed with an exaggerated mermaid wrapping, replete with a cinched “belt” around the knees. It was a sculptural work of art.

Her Olympics-Inspired Leotard Looked Familiar

She kicked off the program in an itty-bitty asymmetrical bodysuit fans have definitely seen before — on Beyoncé. In July, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” songstress showed her patriotism in a similar bedazzled one-piece with “USA” written in rhinestones and stars and stripes inspired by the U.S. flag.

Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images

Megan’s look different on a couple things: the placement of the Star Spangled-inspired elements and her “VMA” acronym instead of “USA.” Nodding to the Olympics in her spiel, she said, “I deserve a gold medal for being a bad bitch.” That she does.

Look No. 3 Paid Tribute To Britney Spears

Several MTV VMAs guests paid homage to Britney Spears, the undisputed queen of the event. No one, however, came close to Meg’s tribute. She wore a nearly identical replica of Spears’ iconic 2001 outfit to perform “I’m A Slave 4 U.” Yes, the one with the yellow snake.

@MTV/X

Meg took the stage in a similar lime green bra and iridescent micro hot pants. Iconically, she also came out with a live yellow snake coiled around her. Though she “tried to hold it down for Britney,” she quickly ditched the reptile when it proved to be much too scary.

Her Second Bustier

When she wasn’t referencing legends, she wore pieces very few style icons can pull off, like this structural trompe l’oeil masterpiece. The look was standard on top — if you can call a red-hot strapless bustier “standard.”

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

The skirt, however, looked like trench coat worn low on the waist, collars protruding out of her hips.

Her Cheeky Performance ’Fit

To perform “BOA,” “B.A.S,” “Hiss,” and “Mamushi,” Meg stripped down to leather undies in a creamy butter yellow (aka 2024’s color of the year).

Gilbert Flores/Contributor/Getty Images

To keep the lingerie look interesting, she had straps of fabric snaking around her legs, waist, and décolletage, a not-so-subtle nod to her album’s serpent imagery.

She Went Full Gladiator

After Bey and Brit, who else is left to pay tribute to? Herself. She stepped out in the risqué gladiator outfit she wore in her recent Pepsi commercial: a metal bra, pleated micro mini, thigh-high gladiator boots, arm cuffs, and a staff.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Channeling herself? That’s the real “hot girl” move.

Her See-Through LBD

She bookended the night with another LBD, this time more closely resembling last year’s thong-baring style.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Instead of plain diaphanous fabric, her strapless material covered in strategically-placed beading (i.e., her breasts and crotch area).