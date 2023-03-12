The biggest names and most merited artists within the American film industry are arriving on the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet, and the looks are giving all things glamour. So far, Florence Pugh is dressed in Valentino couture, with a structural hair moment (that features the ends of her pony fixed into micro bangs), while Ashley Graham stunned in a serious Y2K-inspired braided ‘do. While all eyes may be on the fashion, hair, and makeup, it’s the tiny details that really make the look come together. Enter: the best manicures of the 2023 Oscars.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Mod Tips

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A vision of elegance in her hair bow updo and monochrome gown, Hudgens went majorly mod with some ’60s-inspired nail art.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Bordeaux Manicure

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

With a slicked-back bun, red-orange lip, and a sequined black mermaidcore gown, Olsen topped off the sultry look with a deep burgundy mani.

Eva Longoria’s Disco Chrome

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Longoria’s ultra-long nails are silver chrome, a mani she says was inspired by a disco ball.

Laverne Cox’s Teal French Tips

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Always one to show up and show out with her nails, Cox opted for some teal stiletto tips to match her gown.

More to come ...