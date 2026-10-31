Peplums need to teach a masterclass on rebranding. In the early 2010s, the flared-waist silhouette had millennials in a chokehold, cropping up everywhere from the office to the club. (Imagine getting low to hip-hop music with a ruffle-trimmed waist.) So no one can really blame Gen Z for banishing the look in the late 2010s and 2020s, right along with skinny jeans. But unlike other members of the “cheugy” club, the peplum is in the middle of a redemption arc.

Today’s It girls have completely embraced the silhouette, wearing it practically everywhere: exclusive parties, glamorous red carpets, even the slopes. Now, the style set has found another way to make the sculptural style work overtime; A-listers like Jenna Ortega are pairing peplums with jeans to make their most low-effort ‘fits look totally intentional. Consider it the lazy-girl cheat code for looking put together.

A Successful Corporate Rebrand

Ortega is clearly the president of the peplum fan club, stepping out in the fit-and-flare style throughout her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour and at prestigious film festivals. But her latest peplum sighting is her most casual yet.

While in New York for her Klara and the Sun promo circuit, Ortega leaned into lazy-girl dressing with light-wash baggy jeans. Since she was promoting her movie, she gave her off-duty bottoms a Hollywood-worthy upgrade with a textured peplum jacket. The piece stayed true to the sunny-yellow palette she’s been nodding to all season, boasting a ruffly waist and matching fit-and-flare quarter sleeves. For a final touch, she wore pointed-toe shoes in the same vivid hue.

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On a different press run, Daisy Edgar-Jones rocked the same combo while promoting Sense and Sensibility. On Oct. 13, she stepped out in New York in subtly flared jeans and a strapless lace corset with a sculptural peplum. The actor has been leaning into lace and corsetry recently for that Jane Austen-inspired romance. Like Ortega, she let her cinched top do the heavy lifting and skipped accessories altogether.

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Millennials Are So Back

Of course, Gen Zers aren’t the only ones embracing peplum to elevate their casual ‘fits. Millennials apparently still have so much faith in the style that Olivia Wilde used one to make jeans red-carpet-worthy. She hit the carpet in a black strapless leather top with contrasting white lace peering through the waist ruffle.

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Add The Silhouette To Your Rotation, Stat

If you’ve been looking for ways to give your jeans a glow-up, this is your sign. All you need is a peplum top — particularly in a luxe fabric — to make your denim event-ready. Wear a top with an exaggerated silhouette to make it look intentional, or give it a free-spirited spin with a flowy ruffle trim and lace.

For an even more polished vibe, try a peplum jacket like Ortega. It’s minimal effort, but maximum payoff.