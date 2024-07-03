At this point, nearly every Hollywood star has flirted with the exposed undies trend. Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Doja Cat, Gwyneth Paltrow... the list goes on. While a few fashion trailblazers eschew pants altogether (hi, Sabrina Carpenter), the overwhelming go-to styling hack is flaunting underpinnings beneath the barest, most diaphanous numbers. And no one rocks the lingerie-forward trend better (and more) than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The former Victoria’s Secrert Angel has made the sheer style her trademark, whether she’s glammed up on the red carpet or lounging on a European vacation. Thus far, Huntington-Whiteley has displayed lingerie underneath romantic dresses, tailored suits, and lacy catsuits. Her latest look was no less translucent.

Rosie’s Sheer Bustier ’Fit

While on an Italian excursion on Tuesday, July 2, the model wore a little black dress right in her risqué wheelhouse. The gown’s strapless bustier was completely diaphanous save for two strategically placed triangles. The lacy concoction draped against the rest of her body before it hit the floor. Underneath the decadent fabric, Huntington-Whiteley put her high-waisted underwear on display.

For maximum drama, she wrapped a tulle cape around her arms with a long, sweeping train.

She Accessorized With Crosses

The Rose Inc. founder accessorized her romantic wardrobe choice with a soft goth twist: cross motif jewelry. Her statement necklace featured an oversized crucifix pendant, a massive black jewel, and a beaded chain, reminiscent of a Catholic rosary. She paired it with cross earrings, doubling down on the religious iconography.

Oversized cross motifs are already one of the year’s biggest trends, thanks in no small part to goth girl poster child Wednesday Addams and, more recently, Kim Kardashian’s penchant for all things Chrome Hearts. The latter has worn a range of versions, including dresses and diamond-encrusted accessories.

Just this week, for example, Khloé Kardashian paired her cross jewelry with assless chaps.

Her Flushed Glam

The model expertly kept the focus on her accessories with her glam. She rocked a quasi-messy updo with a few loose tendrils — a romantic touch. Her makeup vibe, meanwhile, was “flushed” with blush pink cheeks and rosy satin lips.

Gorgeous.