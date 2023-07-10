Vacations aren’t just for much-needed rest and relaxation. They’re also the perfect time to explore new aspects of your personal style (read: wear all the tropical ‘fits you have no use for at home). Sofia Richie is fully leaning into this OOO philosophy and fully shed her “quiet luxury” aesthetic while on an island getaway.

TikTok’s it girl has become the face of the trending “stealth wealth” look for her sophisticated yet understated ‘fits. Richie’s fashion MO is typically low-key, lined with monochromatic ensembles in neutral tones. While on vacation, however, Richie traded in her streamlined go-tos for bold hues and patterns. Just last week, she wore a neon green ‘fit, and mere days later, she donned a full ensemble of loud prints — the antithesis of her signature stealth wealth style.

The NUDESTIX beauty director posted a new bikini ‘fit on main over the weekend, posing on what appears to be a luxurious yacht. In the photos, she wore a classic triangle bikini in a subdued pink shade, covered in a delicate foliage print in muted gray.

The trousers she paired it with, however, were much louder. The high-waist pants were enveloped in massive flowers. Vivid pinks, reds, blues, and blacks lined the breezy bottoms.

Even her beach bag was a deviation from her usual sleek purses. Instead, of a Chanel-logo leather bag, she slung a large baby pink tote made from terry cloth over her shoulder. She further merchandised the look with sunnies, stud earrings, and a stack of bracelets.

This may be far from her signature aesthetic, but she still served major summer inspo.