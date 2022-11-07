If you regularly catch yourself throwing back a fifth cup of coffee, it may help to consider why you feel so tired all the time. If you’re dealing with chronic fatigue, it likely means your body is calling out for a little extra support. (And not the kind you get from cold brew.)

There are a number of things that can make you feel tired and worn out. “A few root causes of fatigue include chronic stress — like physical and mental stress — lack of sleep, lack of nutrients in your diet, and inflammation, just to name a few,” says Paulina Lee, MS, RD, LD, a registered dietician and founder of Savvy Stummy. Addressing all those areas by eating well, getting enough sleep, and finding ways to cope with stress is a great place to start.

Chronic fatigue is also linked to your cortisol, or stress hormone, levels. When you’re constantly bombarded with overwhelming amounts of stress — whether it’s from work, mental stressors, or physical stress on the body caused by inflammation — Lee says it can and will start to take a toll and affect how you feel.

“When our bodies become stressed or inflamed for whatever reason, it starts to use up a lot more nutrients just to keep the body’s systems running smoothly, and that's why supplementing may be helpful,” Lee tells Bustle. “If any of these are the root causes of your fatigue, nutrition and intaking certain nutrients can definitely help support your body.”

Read below for a list of energy supplements for chronic fatigue that dietitians recommend.

1 Iron NaturesPlus Hema-Plex Amazon $31.37 See on Amazon What It Is: Iron is an element that plays a role in the absorption of nutrients, metabolism, and other processes in the body. How It Works: “Iron is a key component of hemoglobin, a protein in your blood cells that transports oxygen in your blood,” Kristin Gillespie, MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietician at Exercise With Style, tells Bustle. “When your hemoglobin levels are low, which can result from iron deficiency as well as other nutritional or medical causes, you are referred to as being anemic.” One of the main symptoms of anemia is chronic fatigue. If you’re tired because of an iron deficiency, taking an iron supplement can help. The Product: NaturesPlus Hema-Plex comes in 85 mg fast-acting softgels. The iron in this supplement is “gentle and non-binding” and is free of allergens like milk, egg, shellfish, peanuts, and soy. What To Know: Iron supplements are generally well-tolerated, Gillespie says, but they can sometimes cause constipation. As it goes with any supplement, it’s best to check in with your doctor before adding something new to your routine.

6 Ginseng Horbaach American Ginseng Capsules Amazon $15.99 See on Amazon What It Is: Ginseng is an adaptogenic herb that is thought to help the body “adapt” or deal with different kinds of stress. How It Works: Adaptogens like ginseng exert an “anti-fatigue” effect that helps you focus and deal with stress, Lee says. Ginseng works especially well for mental exhaustion, which can leave you feeling drained. “Adaptogens also help the body's resilience in dealing with physical and emotional stresses,” she adds. The Product: Horbaach’s ginseng capsules contain 1800 mg of the herb per serving, along with flavonoids and ginsenosides, two naturally-occurring antioxidants. What To Know: Lee recommends checking with your doctor before taking this supplement. “In the case of ginseng, it's not recommended for use for those with kidney failure, who are pregnant, or taking the following medications: anticoagulants, hormone replacement therapy, birth control, or MAO inhibitors,” she says. High doses can also cause breast tenderness and spotting.

Studies referenced:

Abbaspour, N. (2014). Review on iron and its importance for human health. J Res Med Sci. PMID: 24778671; PMCID: PMC3999603.

Blancquaert, L. (2019). Predicting and Testing Bioavailability of Magnesium Supplements. Nutrients. doi: 10.3390/nu11071663.

Carr, AC. (2017). Vitamin C and Immune Function. Nutrients. doi: 10.3390/nu9111211.

Cerqueira, É. (2019). Inflammatory Effects of High and Moderate Intensity Exercise—A Systematic Review. Frontiers in Physiology. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2019.01550

Drouin, G. (2011). The Genetics of Vitamin C Loss in Vertebrates. Current Genomics, 12(5), 371-378. https://doi.org/10.2174/138920211796429736

Goldstein, D. S. (2009). Adrenal Responses to Stress. Cellular and molecular neurobiology, 30(8), 1433. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10571-010-9606-9

Lee, S. (2017). Effects of ginseng on stress-related depression, anxiety, and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. J Ginseng Res. doi: 10.1016/j.jgr.2017.01.010.

Marik, P. E. (2020). Vitamin C: an essential “stress hormone” during sepsis. Journal of Thoracic Disease, 12(Suppl 1), S84. https://doi.org/10.21037/jtd.2019.12.64

Moritz, B. (2020). The role of vitamin C in stress-related disorders. J Nutr Biochem. doi: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2020.108459.

Patak, P. (2004). Vitamin C is an important cofactor for both adrenal cortex and adrenal medulla. Endocr Res. doi: 10.1081/erc-200044126.

Roy, S. (2014). Correction of Low Vitamin D Improves Fatigue: Effect of Correction of Low Vitamin D in Fatigue Study (EViDiF Study). North American Journal of Medical Sciences, 6(8), 396-402. https://doi.org/10.4103/1947-2714.139291

Samman, S. (2010). Vitamin B12 in Health and Disease. Nutrients, 2(3), 299-316. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu2030299

Schwalfenberg, G. K. (2016). The Importance of Magnesium in Clinical Healthcare. Scientifica, 2017. https://doi.org/10.1155/2017/4179326

Shibata, K. (2012). Urinary excretion of B-group vitamins reflects the nutritional status of B-group vitamins in rats. Journal of Nutritional Science, 2. https://doi.org/10.1017/jns.2013.3

Tardy, AL. (2020). Vitamins and Minerals for Energy, Fatigue and Cognition: A Narrative Review of the Biochemical and Clinical Evidence. Nutrients. doi: 10.3390/nu12010228.

Tuli, HS. (2014). Pharmacological and therapeutic potential of Cordyceps with special reference to Cordycepin. doi: 10.1007/s13205-013-0121-9.

Sources:

Paulina Lee, MS, RD, LD, registered dietician founder of Savvy Stummy

Kristin Gillespie, MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietician with Exercise With Style

Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements

Amy Davis, RD, LDN, registered dietician with The Balance Dietician

Michael T. Murray, ND, naturopathic doctor, medical contributor for iHerb