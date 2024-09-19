Libras Need To Try These 3 Self-Care Tips

Libras are brimming with positive qualities. You’re one of the best friends of the zodiac, you’re charming and fun, and you have a true eye for beauty, which means you not only have great taste but also a deep sense of gratitude for all the little things that make life pretty.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and relationships, Libras also make great social justice warriors and mediators. If anyone’s going to settle a dispute in the group chat, it’s you. This is why the symbol for Libra is the scales. You feel your best when your life — and everything in it — is calm and balanced.

Libra is also a cardinal sign, which means you’re good at taking initiative. Instead of sitting back and accepting the status quo, you’re the type to reach out to people, make plans, and instigate change. All of that said, these very same traits can come back to bite you if you aren’t careful.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, many Libras need to put a few wellness habits in place to ensure they aren’t spreading themselves too thin, especially when it comes to being social. Keep reading below for Libra’s guide to self-care.

Set (And Stick With) Boundaries

Be honest. How many times have you settled in for an evening of self-care only to find yourself at a party at 2 a.m? While there’s nothing wrong with going out and having fun, it’s not uncommon for Libras to overpack their social calendars. It’s also easy to blur the lines between wanting to go out and feeling like you have to.

“Libras are known for being social butterflies and people-pleasers, but guess what? It’s OK to say no sometimes,” says Bell. If you’re feeling tired or burnt out, it’s completely fine to let your friends know that you need to stay home and rest. “You don’t have to be there for everyone 24/7,” she says.

It might help to remind yourself that you need to fill your proverbial cup before you can fill someone else’s. This is the best mantra to say to yourself when you’re feeling guilty for staying in. If you want to keep being an amazing friend, you have to take care of yourself, too.

The more often you put yourself first, the easier it’ll be to recognize your needs when things feel out of whack. “Keep practicing and you'll notice that inner harmony you crave come to life,” says Bell.

Confide In Someone

Many Libras are used to being the sounding board for their friends and family. You’re the one who answers texts, takes calls, and always shows up to mediate potentially tense get-togethers. It’s a noble thing to do, and you are good at it, but remember that it’s OK for you to vent, too.

It might be tempting to tamp down your feelings, especially when you’re trying to be there for someone else. You don’t like to steal the spotlight or look like you’re trying to one-up someone. But again, keep in mind that Libras tend to go overboard and give too much.

If you need a sounding board of your own, ask a friend, your mom — or even a therapist — if they’ll lend an ear. It’ll feel good to let it all out, like how overwhelmed you are at work or how your relationship isn’t as great as you’d hoped. Let someone else give you advice for a change.

Bell also recommends carving out moments in your day for mindfulness, especially if you’ve been in a perpetual bad mood that you can’t seem to shake. “Meditation or journaling can help you keep that mental balance in check and clear out the noise,” she says. It’ll also help you strike that much-needed balance for your own well-being.

Move In Style

As a fun-loving air sign, you won’t ever fall in love with walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes or doing endless burpees in a HIIT class. If you’re on the hunt for a workout that fits your personality — and one that gets you excited to get up and move — look for a routine that has a hint of style and a dash of drama.

Bell points to yoga and Pilates as two good options, since both focus on stretchy movements and big breaths. “It’s not just about fitness — it’s about feeling graceful and connected with your body,” she says. “These workouts are great for keeping that air sign energy flowing without draining you.”

Cardio dance classes are delightfully Libra-coded, too. You’d have so much fun moving and grooving at home, preferably in front of a mirror, but even more fun if you went to a class IRL. That way you can chat with fellow dancers, make new friends, and break a sweat — all things that’ll help you feel your best.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion