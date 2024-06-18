Each Zodiac Sign’s Biggest Problem In Their Families

If you feel like you deal with the same problems in your family repeatedly, but you can never figure out the root of the issue, then it might be time to assess your zodiac sign for clues. According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, each zodiac sign brings a distinct set of traits and specific energy into their family dynamic that can shape not only how you see the world but also how you navigate familial relationships.

If issues tend to crop up when you call home to say hi, it might be because your sun sign is associated with good communication. If that’s where you excel, it can lead to a bumpy relationship if your parents aren’t on the same page. (Remember, they have all the traits associated with their sign, too.)

Suppose issues arise when you visit home for the weekend or stop by the holidays. In that case, it might be because your zodiac sign is an emotional sponge, and that can make being around your fam extra tough, especially if they’re chaotic. Some signs can navigate trips home easily, while others might be more affected if something goes awry.

Read on for the one main problem each zodiac sign likely deals with in their family, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) As a fiercely independent fire sign who tells it like it is, it’s not uncommon for Aries to find themself in the middle of heated arguments with their fam. “Aries’ inability to hold back their thoughts can lead to frequent clashes, especially when they feel their autonomy is being challenged,” says Wang. It’s why you always butted heads with your parents as a kid, and it’s why you still sometimes get on each other’s nerves today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus, the biggest problems within your family typically stem from change. As an earth sign you value stability and security, so any disruption to your schedule can feel deeply unsettling, says Wang. Arguments tend to crop up on family vacays or during holidays when your routine is thrown out of whack. You need plenty of downtime to recharge and reset, but it often feels like no one else understands.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) “Being the communicators of the zodiac, Geminis might struggle with feeling unheard or dismissed by their family,” says Wang. For instance, you hate it when you call your mom to chat and she doesn’t have time to talk or when you text your sister but she doesn’t respond. It sometimes feels like you’re the only one who reaches out, and as a chatty air sign, it often feels personal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As an emotional water sign, Cancers are often very attached to family, and also deeply in tune with all of their emotions. You can tell right away when your mom is in a bad mood or if your brother is upset, and it often feels like it’s on you to set things right. According to Wang, it’s also not uncommon for Cancers to feel co-dependent with a family member as a result.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) As a fiery Leo, you tend to take control of any and all issues within your family. You’re the one who bails people out when they get in a jam and you’re quick to loan money whenever someone needs extra help. While you’re happy to do it, you hate it when no one says thank you or seems to appreciate all your hard work. As Wang says, “Leos often clash with family members who do not give them the spotlight they feel they deserve.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) A Virgo is like a one-person human resources department. You plan the trips, schedule the holiday get-togethers, and make sure everyone stays in touch. You also remind your siblings about upcoming birthdays so they remember to send a text. While you’re more than happy to help, Wang says this role can lead to stress and resentment, especially when your efforts aren’t recognized or reciprocated. It’s a burden to be this organized, but somebody has to do it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As a Libra, you’ve likely saved the day more times than you can count. When emotions start to bubble over, everyone immediately turns to you — the air sign represented by the scales — to restore order and harmony. While you’re good at keeping the peace, you’re often shocked by how emotionally immature all of your relatives can be. According to Wang, it might seem like you’re the only one with any sense, and it can make you feel lonely and misunderstood.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Scorpios are highly likely to go no contact with family. If your parents show even one hint of toxicity, you’ll back away or stop reaching out entirely as a way to protect your peace. As an emotional water sign, you don’t have the energy to deal with chaos, and you also have a hard time letting go of issues from the past, says Wang. It’s possible you picked up on certain unhealthy family dynamics as a kid, and that you’ve been distancing yourself from them ever since.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) “Sagittarians value freedom and adventure,” says Wang, which is why it’s so easy for you to feel constrained by family obligations and expectations. You get in trouble all the time for skipping functions, like graduations and backyard barbecues, and you also confuse your parents regularly with your refusal to follow a traditional path. It’s a hot topic of conversation whenever you call to say hi.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) “Capricorn is often the responsible one in the family, sometimes to the point of feeling burdened by their duties,” says Wang. As an earth sign, you’ve always had your life together, even as a kid. It sometimes feels like you have to play the role of the parent, especially if yours are unpredictable or more carefree. It can also feel annoying when they don’t seem to grasp all the hard work and effort you’ve put into achieving your dreams.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) As an air sign, Aquarians tend to have an unconventional take on life, says Wang. You’ve always felt like the black sheep or the free-thinker in your family that nobody can relate to, and as a result conversations with your relatives often feel very surface-level. You’ve definitely had to vent to your therapist more than once about your family’s ideals and opinions and how they don’t mesh well with your own.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) “Pisces is the empath of the zodiac, absorbing the emotional atmosphere of their family,” says Wang. Every time you’re around relatives, it feels like you’re soaking up everyone’s moods — both good and bad — and it can be draining. Because you’re so tuned in to emotions, the people around you also come to you with their problems, which can leave you feeling like the family therapist. Before you visit or call, you always have to check in with yourself first to see if you have the bandwidth to listen to everyone vent.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor