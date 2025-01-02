January Isn’t The Best Time For Resolutions, According To Astrology

The start of a new year is supposed to feel sparkly and inspiring. It’s a time to declutter your closet, deep-clean your apartment, list your goals, and reinvent yourself from top to toe. Think haircut, new wardrobe, and a lengthy list of resolutions to make you feel brand new. Many people are motivated by this energy, but for others, there’s one big problem: The new year happens in the dead of winter.

When you think about it, nothing about Jan. 1 feels like the right time for a fresh start. It’s cold, it gets dark at 4 p.m., and you’re likely still reeling from the stress of the holidays. It’s why the many mystical people of TikTok are reminding people that there’s another new year that doesn’t start until March 20, which means you still have plenty of time to rest and relax. In fact, you’re actually encouraged to hibernate. (Hello, bed rot days!)

In astrology, Aries season, which runs from March 20 to April 19, is considered to be the start of the astrological year — and it coincides with the spring equinox, too. Aries is a zesty fire sign that symbolizes energy, inspiration, fresh starts, and new beginnings, and that’s just what you need when starting something new.

March also brings sunshine, warmer weather, blooming flowers, and chirping birds — and it all sets the scene for you to transform, clean, kick off new routines, and reinvent yourself. In other words? If you aren’t in the mood to do any of that right now, that’s totally fine.

The Real New Year Is March 20

If you feel like resting, staying in bed, and laying low right now, you’re in the exact right frame of mind, at least according to astrology. On TikTok, creator @aprilshowersnaked is one of many who said it’s OK if you don’t have the energy to make any big changes right now.

“It’s not new year’s yet, astrologically speaking,” she said in a Jan. 1 video. “The first day of the year should be the first day of spring... But we’re in the middle of winter. Like, ‘new year, new me’? It’s hard to do that with this hibernating, chilling-out, time-to-rest feeling. So really, don’t feel bad if you haven’t felt that kick-start energy because you won’t until the first day of spring.”

Creator @bitty_bangbang echoed the same sentiment and offered some advice with a TikTok saying, “Self reminder: The new year begins in spring. There’s still time to rest, set intentions. Enjoy the cold, stay cozy, take your time these winter months.” The same belief was also shared by @mystichealingwithali, who encouraged viewers to rest and slow down for now.

In @mystichealingwithali’s comments, one person wrote, “I’ve never understood why the new year was so close to Christmas. It’s too much lol.” Someone else said, “I'm in my ~recharging era~” while another wrote, “I followed this last year and felt so much better mentally. This time is for reflection, rest, planning.”

So, instead of forcing yourself to overhaul your life, declutter everything you own, or go to the gym every day in 30-degree weather, spend the next few months relaxing and rejuvenating, just like a bear in hibernation. It’ll feel much more seasonally appropriate — and it also buys you more time to dream up your 2025 plan.

Once spring rolls around, you might feel inspired to make some major changes or to add in a few simple switches that match that season too, like seeing friends, going on more walks, or admiring flowers in the park as a way to celebrate.