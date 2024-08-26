Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

While your well-meaning friends might not always share their honest thoughts about your dating life, tarot cards will always tell it like it is, especially when it comes to a love reading. The week ahead is set to be full of epiphanies and revelations, and some might come just in the knick of time.

To see what’s in store for the days ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Seven of Swords suggests your date or partner might not be 100% honest with you this week. The artwork on the card shows a character slinking away with their spoils. It indicates theft, betrayal, and deceit, so take what you hear with a grain of salt.

If you recently started talking to someone, Wang recommends focusing on honesty and transparency, even if it feels like you’re revealing too much to a person you only just met. Your honesty — and even your skepticism — will help weed out the people who don’t have your best interests at heart, like that rando on Hinge who keeps leaving you on read. If you’re getting a bad vibe, let them go.

If you’re in a relationship, Wang says the appearance of the Seven of Swords suggests you and your partner might have a tendency to avoid confronting each other, which can lead to misunderstandings, tension, and a sense that something isn’t quite right. Instead of tip-toeing around each other or concealing your feelings, practice telling it like it is. It might be uncomfortable at first, but it’ll be excellent for your connection in the long run.

In any case, “it’s crucial to communicate openly with your partner and address any underlying issues or concerns,” he says. “By doing so, you can navigate this week’s complexities and strengthen your bond.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Five of Pentacles indicates that attracting love this week may involve addressing feelings of inadequacy or neglect,” says Wang. This card shows two people outside in the cold and, however dreary that may seem, it’s kind of the perfect metaphor for how you’ve been thinking about your love life lately. (Not the tarot cards calling you out...)

If you’re single, you might be focusing a little too hard on feelings of loss or isolation, says Wang, and that can put you in a weird headspace that makes finding new love nearly impossible. You’ve been down and out in the worst way, and as a result you might seem closed off or checked out.

While there’s no need to force yourself to be sunny and cheerful, Wang says it is time for a mini mindset shift. He suggests focusing on self-care as a way to heal from past and present disappointments, while also embracing your unique qualities for a boost of confidence.

Did you strike out at the singles mixer? Did you go to a party and leave without a number? Who cares! Those weren’t your people, and that’s OK. Try not to let moments like these get you down, and your outlook will ever-so-slowly start to improve. “Remember, love often flourishes when we show compassion towards ourselves.”

If you’re in a relationship, the Five of Pentacles indicates you might be feeling overlooked by your partner. Maybe they’ve been too busy for date nights, less affectionate before bed, or not as quick to text back. It could also mean you’re struggling financially as a duo. To move past it, Wang reminds you to communicate what you need and lean on each other for support.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

This week, the Judgment card has popped up to suggest your significant other is experiencing a period of awakening or realization regarding their feelings for you. “They may be reflecting on the past,” says Wang, or contemplating the direction of your relationship for the future.

This realization might come when you send them a text and they realize how much it means to see your name pop up on their lock screen. It might happen when they visit their parents and explain how well your relationship has been going. While it’ll play out differently for everyone, your partner is likely to have an epiphany in the days ahead — and chances are it’ll be a good one.

The Judgment card also reminds you to have honest, open communication, so get ready for some major heart-to-hearts. “Your partner’s introspective moment can lead to important discussions about commitment and shared values,” says Wang. “Be open and embrace the opportunity for growth in your connection.”

Of course, this type of communication is always a two-way street. If you need answers about something, there’s no need to wait around for your partner to have an a-ha moment. It’s OK to bluntly ask what they want for the future, especially since you’ll likely be on the same page. As Wang says, “This week is a time for renewal, and the potential for a deeper bond is very much on the horizon.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor