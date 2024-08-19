Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s always slightly stressful when you look ahead to a brand new week, especially when your love life is on the line. Will your date go as planned? Should you text them first or wait and see if they reach out? Will you and your partner take things to the next level? A love tarot reading can float guidance your way.

To see what might be in store for the days ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, plus advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

With the Strength card in your love reading, there’s a good chance you’ll see your deep reservoir of resilience in full effect this week. No matter what comes your way, you’ll realize that you’re able to handle it like a boss.

The Strength card is about physical power, says Wang, but it also represents emotional and mental toughness — and that’s something you have in spades right now. Dating can be draining, so it’s great to have a powerful, resilient outlook to see you through.

In the past you might have been crumbled after a bad date, but now you know a crappy dinner or a random ghosting isn’t a reflection on your self-worth. Instead of taking everything personally, you’re officially able to shrug, laugh, and move on.

The Strength card reminds you to be compassionate and patient not just with yourself, but also with your partner. If you’re in a relationship, Wang says it might mean you’re going to face some challenges in the week ahead, but that you’ll come out the other side stronger than ever, especially if you talk it out as you go.

“This card emphasizes patience and understanding, highlighting the importance of gentle communication,” says Wang. “Embrace vulnerabilities and cultivate a deeper bond through open dialogue.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

If you’re sick of waiting for your love life to begin, The Chariot urges you to get out there and grab the bull by the proverbial horns. According to Wang, this tarot card is all about determination, overcoming challenges, and taking control of your destiny.

Dating advice often revolves around “putting yourself out there” by eating dinner alone in public, mingling at parties, or wearing cute outfits when you go get coffee. But when you think about it, these are all passive ways to grab attention.

This week, Wang recommends taking initiative by stepping outside your comfort zone even more. Strike up a conversation, send a risky text, or ask the cute person you’ve been chatting with in the elevator out on a date. It might be sweat-inducing in the moment, but the pay-off could be huge.

The Chariot also encourages established couples to make bold moves. If you’re in a fun and flirty mood, try initiating a sexting spree with your partner. If you’re feeling more serious, it could be a good week to have a big conversation about something important. This card indicates a passionate connection is present, so it should be well-received.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

When you see The Hermit in a reading it’s easy to make jokes about being alone, but this card actually represents a beautiful time of solitude and introspection. That’s something everyone needs on occasion.

According to Wang, The Hermit indicates your partner or date will be in a reflective state of mind in the days ahead. Instead of texting all day long or hanging out like you usually do, “provide them with the space they need, and when they are ready, they will re-emerge with deeper insights and a renewed perspective on your relationship.”

The Hermit could also be a sign that you need a cool-down period, too. This will be especially helpful if you’re in a new relationship that started with a bang. If your first date was amazing and you haven’t parted ways since, take the week to process everything that’s happened. It might feel good to debrief with friends, too.

Feel free to send the occasional check-in text, and definitely schedule a date for the future so you have something to look forward to. But for now, focus on yourself. Take some much-needed time to process everything you’ve been through as a couple. Trust that it’ll be good for you both in the long run.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor