Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s hot and humid, and that means emotions have been running high. As you head into the week, you might notice that your love life feels a bit rockier as a result, but it’s nothing you can’t handle — and it might even teach you something new about yourself.

To find out what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions that apply to each and every relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What will happen in my relationship this week?

The Strength card symbolizes courage, compassion, and a special kind of inner peace, especially when it comes dealing with stress. Instead of running for the hills in fear or engaging in a dramatic fight, the person on the card can be seen calmly taming an angry lion using nothing but love and good vibes.

This image is something to keep in mind in the days ahead. As Wang says, “The Strength card suggests that you possess the resilience and patience to handle any romantic challenges that may come your way.” The “lion” might be a tough conversation that you need to have or the sudden urge to break up with your partner at the first sign of trouble. When in doubt slow down, take a breath, and think, “What would the lady on the Strength card do?”

Practice assessing your feelings in a calm and measured way for your own peace of mind, and for the sake of your relationship. “Trust in your ability to maintain an equilibrium, even if the waters get a bit choppy,” says Wang. “Your inner fortitude will be crucial in overcoming any obstacles, and your gentle yet firm demeanor will leave a lasting impression on your partner.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

Justice doesn’t play around. This card, with its scales and sword, represents balance, fairness, and truth, and it often pops up in tarot readings as a reminder to bring authenticity to your interactions. If you want to attract more love, this is what you’ll need to do.

It’s so tempting to put up a façade while talking to someone new, especially when you’re trying really hard to make them like you, but this masked version of yourself isn’t something you can maintain long-term. While your connection might seem peachy for a week or two, it’s only a matter of time before the mask slips and you realize you aren’t compatible.

Instead of saying what you think people want to hear, show up as the truest version of yourself. Tell bad jokes, share your stories, and eventually you’ll find someone who truly appreciates you — no mask required. This applies if you’re already in a relationship, too. Nothing will bond you and your partner quite like genuine authenticity.

As Wang says, “This transparency and integrity will draw others towards you and create a balanced and harmonious connection that is built on mutual respect and trust.” It’s easier said than done, but it’s worth the effort.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

According to Wang, the King of Pentacles represents stability, security, and grounded energy, and it also brings to mind a sense of success and ambition. If you’re wondering what your date is thinking as they look at you from across the table, they’re liking seeing someone who has it all: a good job, a nice place to live, and all of their ducks in a row.

The right person will be endlessly impressed by your success. They’ll be the one asking questions about your career, your travels, and where you hope to be in the future. If someone isn’t right for you, you’ll pick up on their jealous energy right away. They’ll make snarky comments or try to downplay your dreams — and those are the ones you’ll want to block the minute you part ways.

If you’re in a relationship, the appearance of this card means your partner values the peace and comfort that you bring into their life, whether it’s via your calming energy or the way you show up for them. “They feel reassured by your presence and may be more inclined to express their affections through tangible, supportive gestures,” says Wang. Return the favor by letting them know you appreciate them, too.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor