Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but one area that should remain relatively unchanged is your love life. In fact, it might even be a good idea to fall back on your relationships — and especially your romantic ones — in the days ahead for comfort and support. Just be on the lookout for one potential disagreement.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“The presence of the King of Pentacles suggests a period of stability and security in your relationship,” says Wang. This card, with its greenery and gold coin, represents safety, abundance, kindness, protection, and reliability — and in a love reading, it also suggests generosity and closeness.

This is the vibe of your love life this week. “Everything revolves around practicality and nurturing,” he says. “You or your partner may focus on creating a solid foundation, perhaps through shared goals or investments in the future together.” Now’s the time to have deep chats about where you’re going, but it’s also important to look around at what you’ve already built.

“Revel in the comfort and trust in your partnership, as both of you are likely to appreciate the efforts and resources invested in each other,” says Wang. Whether you share a home, a dog, mutual friends, or an exceptionally great connection, take it all in with an air of appreciation.

If you’re single, the King of Pentacles reminds you to create a sense of security within yourself. Take stock of your riches, whether it’s your sanctuary of an apartment, a job you love, or a routine that makes you feel amazing. Feel the love for all the accomplishments you’ve racked up — and keep an eye out for someone who’s doing the same.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“With the enigmatic Moon card, intuition becomes your guiding star for attracting love,” says Wang. The Moon represents your inner voice and the unconscious, so pay attention to your dreams, gut feelings, and moments of serendipity.

Do you feel compelled to go to a new bar or on a last-minute date? If you feel a pull, follow it and see if it leads you towards someone great. Pay attention to little signs, too, like angel numbers or coincidences that seem to be lighting the way. Did you get a text from your crush at 11:11? If so, you might just be in for a magical week.

Whether you’re talking to someone new or already in a committed relationship, you can also let The Moon card inspire you to reveal your true emotions. Wang recommends getting more vulnerable this week than you have in the past, as it’ll open a path for genuine connections — and a lot more love.

“Trust the process and allow your sensitivity to lead you towards meaningful encounters and relationships,” he says. Just be on the lookout for misunderstandings, too, as this tarot card can sometimes point to potential complications, uncertainties, and secrets. If something seems off in your relationship, call it out. In those moments, the Moon card encourages you to seek clarity.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

While the week ahead looks like it’ll be full of comfort, connection, and companionship, the Five of Swords reveals the potential for tension, conflict, and irritability for some of you. What happens might depend on how new your relationship is or how well you communicate with your partner.

With the card’s sneaky character looking over their shoulder, it also hints at an uneasy, mistrusting energy in the air, like there’s something that’s not being said. According to Wang, your significant might be embroiled in a power struggle this week. “It’s also possible they’re facing some internal turmoil that spills over into your relationship,” he says.

This shift could show up in the subtlest ways. It might seem like they have something on their mind when you hang out or like they aren’t quite being themselves. If it feels like you’re turning on each other, fall back on the open communication and vulnerability suggested by The Moon card — but don’t make it your job to figure out what’s wrong. If your partner has something to say, they need to be the one who comes forward.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor