Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you’re tired of staring enviously at couples going on dates while you wander around the city alone, then listen up. This could be the week where you decide enough is enough, and actually grab your love life by the horns. For some, a totally unexpected romance might also be on its way.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

In a tarot reading, the Emperor points to serious themes like stability, structure, and leadership. “If you’re in a relationship, this card suggests a week of grounding and strengthening your bond,” says Wang.

If you’ve been ignoring each other because you’re both busy or keep putting your connection on the back burner, this is your cue to carve out a date night and to spend more time chatting.

If you’ve been together for ages, have gotten comfortable, and now want to take things to the next level, this could be a good week to talk about the big stuff, like where you want to be in a year. According to Wang, this is a great time to establish mutual goals to help you feel stable and closer than ever.

If you’re dating someone new or scrolling the apps, The Emperor encourages you to take charge of your love life. Instead of waiting around for a text, be the one to hit send. It might also feel nice to be open, honest — and maybe even a little bit blunt — about what you want. Speak up, and don’t settle for anything less than you deserve.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Magician is the ultimate card of manifestation and resourcefulness,” says Wang. It also points to your inner power, inspiration, and the art of taking action. It’s a good one to see if you feel like you’ve been sitting around and waiting for love to fall into your lap. Instead of being passive, it’s a reminder to get out there and have fun.

“Whether it’s through flirting, dressing to impress, or simply radiating confidence, you have the ability to captivate others,” he says. “The Magician also encourages you to be proactive — put yourself out there, try new activities, or even revisit old hobbies where you might meet like-minded people.”

Even if you don’t find The One right away, at least you’ll be having a good time. That said, this card does hint at fresh starts and new beginnings, so you just never know.

The Magician has solid advice for those in relationships, too. If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, remember that you’re the creator of your life. Find time this week to sit with your partner and put your heads together. Plan an exciting trip, make a list of things you want to do together or dream up fun ways to change the everyday into something more magical.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

With its eight wands slicing through the air, this card points to swift movement and a sense of excitement. “If you’re dating someone or in a relationship, it indicates that your partner or potential love interest is feeling enthusiastic and eager about you,” says Wang. “They may be ready to take things to the next level or express their feelings more openly.”

Since the wands represent creativity and passion, there’s a good chance they’ll be chatty via text, wittier than ever in person, and positively inspired when it comes to date ideas. Someone who seemed boring or buttoned up, thanks to their dry-as-toast profile, might also surprise you.

There will be a sense of momentum if you’re in a relationship. If you’re going on a first date, get ready to move from a sultry first dinner, to a steamy makeout, to spending your whole weekend together.

According to Wang, the Eight of Wands also suggests someone new might be coming into your life. Don’t expect a text from your ex this week. Instead, get ready for a whirlwind encounter.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

For more, check out your horoscope.