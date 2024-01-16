The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Try The 12-3-30 Treadmill Workout

While some zodiac signs swiftly scroll past viral workout challenges that pop up on their FYP, others feel compelled to pause and take a closer look. These signs live for trending TikTok routines that promise to make them sweat, which is why the 12-3-30 probably immediately caught their eye.

The 12-3-30 got its start as a FitTok trend in 2021, and it’s since become the go-to workout for anyone who craves a cardio boost. It involves setting your treadmill to a treacherously steep angle, bumping up the speed to 3 m.p.h, and then walking uphill for thirty minutes. It’s tough, but that’s exactly why it appeals to the zodiac signs who love a challenge.

According to spiritual counselor and astrologist Letao Wang, the 12-3-30 is a heart-pounding routine that has a special allure for the adventurous spirits, the powerhouses, and the signs who enjoy pushing their boundaries.

This viral routine recently made headlines again when Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her 12-3-30 postpartum workout on Instagram and when Hilary Duff mentioned it in an interview with Women’s Health. Now that it’s back in the zeitgeist, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to give it a try.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Whether it’s a new aesthetic, a fun recipe, or a viral workout, you can always count on an Aries to jump on a trend. This fire sign was one of the first to try the 12-3-30 back in the day, and they’re officially into it again thanks to Kourtney Kardashian Barker — who happens to be an Aries, too.

As a sign ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, Aries is naturally drawn to tough challenges and extra-sweaty workouts, so they’re always down to push themselves. “They’re notorious for their daredevil spirit and bring-it-on attitude,” says Wang. “If there’s a mountain, they’re climbing it, and if there’s a challenge, they’re meeting it head-on.”

They’re also always on the lookout for ways to blow off steam, and the 12-3-30 is perfect for that. A speedy treadmill workout is exactly what an Aries needs to release the stress of the day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpio likes to challenge themselves to try hard things. And since the 12-3-30 is notoriously difficult, it makes sense that they’d find it intriguing.

“The 12-3-30 workout really is a match made in gym heaven for them,” says Wang. “It’s like a treadmill-themed episode of Survivor and it’s perfectly suited to a Scorpio’s love of testing their mettle.”

It’s also the ideal workout for a water sign that prefers to exercise on the DL. Instead of going to a busy group fitness class — where they’ll definitely experience a bout of gym anxiety — they love that they can do the whole routine alone with their earbuds in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It’s no surprise that Lauren Giraldo, the creator of the 12-3-30, is a Capricorn. This earth sign is renowned for its intense work ethic and “I’ll-sleep-when-I’m-dead” approach to life, says Wang, so they always keep an eye out for the next tough challenge to take on.

“The 12-3-30 workout, with its promise of sweat, grit, and the sweet taste of achievement, calls out to them like a siren’s song,” he says. Walking up a 12% incline is a lot like climbing the corporate ladder, he notes, so it makes the career-oriented Capricorn feel right at home.

It often only takes one session for this sign to realize that the 12-3-30 is perfectly suited to their personality, and then they’ll be off to the races. They might even eventually take it a step further, perhaps by adding a weighted vest like Hilary Duff.

