You Might Be Surprised By Which 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Best Bosses

Bosses are notorious for being demanding and demeaning, but every now and then you come across one who’s so amazing it almost makes you look forward to going to work. There are a lot of factors that make someone a good boss, and for certain zodiac signs these qualities are written in the stars.

On the one hand, the best bosses have the ability to lead a big group of people without struggling, stressing, or falling apart. It’s never fun to work for someone who feels like they’re constantly fumbling, so it’s a breath of fresh air when you know you can trust your manager. They’re serious when they need to be and oh so very organized, and it makes it a breeze to get through the week.

On the other hand, good bosses are also laidback, easy to talk to, and maybe even a little bit funny. They make it clear you can chat about your worries or problems, whether they’re job-related or not, and as a result you start to feel more like a person instead of a nameless, faceless employee.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, certain signs are a dream to work for thanks to their ruling planet, which sets them up to be naturally caring, kind, and concerned for everyone’s wellbeing. These are the managers who don’t bat an eye when you need a day off and the CEOs who don’t care if you get to the Zoom meeting five minutes late — and you love them for it.

Keep reading below for the best bosses of the zodiac, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With a Cancer as your boss, there’s a good chance you’ll never experience Sunday Scaries again. As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is great at taking temperature checks throughout the week. They can tell when everyone’s feeling burned out or when something needs to change, and they’re also open to hearing suggestions and ideas for making things better.

“Their door is always open for a conversation,” says Garbis. “They’re very personable and they take stock in their employees’ lives. It makes you feel like you can tell them anything, and if something’s wrong, they’ll protect you and look out for you.” Their approach to managing creates a safe space where you feel like a real person, instead of just a cog in a machine.

A Cancer also isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. They’ll appear by your side during a busy shift to help out, and they’ll personally take you under their wing and train you when you’re new, says Garbis. Because Cancer is so family-oriented, they’ll look for ways to make you feel closer as company, too, maybe by scheduling cozy dinners or fun office parties. This is the boss you cry over and hug on your last day at a job — and then follow on Instagram like true pals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As an intuitive water sign, Scorpios have a sixth sense when it comes to managing. They know exactly where everyone needs to be and when, and it makes working for them feel like a breeze. “They run a tight ship thanks to their ancient Mars and Pluto ruling planets, but in a good way,” says Garbis. “They can predict misfortune before it happens, and they also won’t tolerate bad energy in a workspace.”

If a Scorpio is your manager at a restaurant or store, they’ll create weekly schedules that put like-minded coworkers together on a shift for the ultimate work-flow. If they’re your company’s CEO, a Scorpio will drop old-school work rules that no longer feel right — like pointless meetings that could have been an email — and opt for a more organic approach to discussion.

“Scorpios value loyalty, too, so you’ll have job security with them as your boss,” says Garbis. “They aren’t the type to give up on anyone, and they’ll be understanding when you aren’t at your best.” They’ll also hire employees based off vibes and then give them time to grow into a role. “They can see your strengths better than you can, and they also know how to draw out the best in you.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You really hit the jackpot if your boss is an Aquarius. “Ruled by innovative Uranus, this sign is one of the great visionaries of the zodiac,” says Garbis. They’re full of ideas and always ten steps ahead of the curve, so working for them will be a fun experience — and one that might even change the course of your career.

“You’ll feel inspired and honored to be a part of their team, like you’re making history,” says Garbis. “Plus, an Aquarius boss will probably set up a really cool workspace with things like a basketball hoop in the hallway or a wine bar in the kitchen.” They won’t shove you and your coworkers into drab cubicles with flickering overhead lights, but will look for an open concept office design that feels fun and fresh.

As the ruler of the 11th house of friendship, they also understand that major projects are a group effort, which is why they put a lot of thought into hiring the best team. “An Aquarius knows they are the sum of their parts,” says Garbis, so you can rest assured you’ll never have to deal with a horrible a coworker.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer