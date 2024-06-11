These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Worst Coworkers

Every workplace has one person who stands out from the pack — and not necessarily in a good way. This coworker rolls into work late with coffee in hand, predictably calls out when you need them most, and stirs the pot in the drama department.

While you might love their chaotic energy — and they might even become your work BFF — you have to admit that you simply can’t rely on them. When you start to think about who that might be, several zodiac signs may instantly spring to mind.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, a person’s work ethic is often influenced by a mix of planetary alignments and elemental traits. For example, fire signs thrive on spontaneity and action, which means they’re full of fun ideas, but they’re also unpredictable.

Air signs may be the best at communicating and bringing energy to work, but they’re also 100% going to forget to email you back. And then there are the water signs who are caring and intuitive as coworkers, but they’re also the worst at sticking to deadlines. (Earth signs get away scot-free this time since they’re so hardworking.)

While the “worst” coworkers often make your job more fun — they’re always going to remember your birthday, gossip with you in the break room, and remind you that nothing’s ever that serious — they’re also not who you want on your team for a group project or an extra-busy shift.

That said, here are the three zodiac signs who make the worst coworkers, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to distract you at work with their never-ending chatter, it’s Gemini. According to Wang, this air sign is the social butterfly of the zodiac. While they can brighten any room with fun conversation, they also derail productivity with their endless shenanigans.

It might be fun to gab for a few minutes, but this isn’t the sign you want in the cubicle next to you, especially in a focused work environment, says Wang. “Couple that with their dual nature, and you may find yourself covering for them more often than not when they decide to bail on responsibilities.”

Geminis are super creative and they always have something funny to say. They’re also confident enough to go to bat for you if there’s a problem at work, like if you’re in trouble with a manager. But when it’s time to actually get things done, especially if you’re relying on teamwork, you’ll probably have to locate a trusty Taurus or hard-working Virgo instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

Good luck finding a Sagittarius in the office, because they definitely won’t be at their desk — or in the break room or on Zoom. This fire sign is characterized by their boundless energy and enthusiasm, says Wang, and it’s what makes them completely unpredictable as coworkers.

Sagittarius is essentially the chaotic little sibling of the zodiac. Since they don’t like to sit still they’ll always try to weasel out of repetitive but necessary tasks, whether that’s answering emails, filing paperwork, or setting tables ahead of a big dinner rush.

This sign also loves to stir the pot. They’re quick to dive into the middle of drama, even when they weren’t originally involved. They’re always on the verge of getting fired, too, since they often show up late and blurt out whatever’s on their mind — and that means you should think twice before becoming their work bestie.

That said, Sagittarius is the perfect personality hire. They’re worth their weight in gold for their shiny, bubbly personality alone. According to Wang, their optimism and positive outlook is contagious. You’ll realize they’re full of good ideas, too, once they’re willing to focus.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images

If your coworker is a Pisces, get ready to cover almost all of their shifts. “This water sign may show up late or call out more often than their peers, citing everything from migraines to mysterious ailments,” says Wang. It’s because Pisces is easily overwhelmed by life, so it doesn’t take much for them to need a little extra R&R.

When they are on the clock, Pisces tends to move at a slower pace than everyone else. According to Wang, their sluggish work mentality means they often miss deadlines or do the bare minimum, and it leaves everyone else to pick up the slack.

As a dreamy zodiac sign, it can also be incredibly frustrating to communicate with a Pisces, since it often seems like they aren’t listening. They do make up for it, though, by being the most creative person on the staff. Their internal clock may not fit neatly into a 9-to-5 schedule, but they definitely produce great work.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor