These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Elope

While some zodiac signs love everything about the wedding planning process, others get cold feet when thinking about cake flavors and flower arrangements. When that feeling hits, many might immediately decide it’d be easier to elope. They love the idea of a quick wedding in Vegas or a courthouse “I do” as a way to save time and money, and because it makes for a way better story.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs most likely to elope tend to be less traditional about ceremonies and other major milestones. They live for the excitement of doing something unexpected like slipping away unbeknownst to their families to get married without telling a soul.

Eloping means avoiding wedding-related stress, like choosing a venue and finalizing a guest list. These signs don’t want to spend months thinking about all the nitty gritty details and don’t want to spend their savings on it.

Meanwhile, Garbis says some signs might elope to avoid the spotlight. Instead of being the star of the show on their big day, they’d prefer a private ceremony with their partner, and maybe one or two of their closest friends.

Below, the three zodiac signs most likely to elope, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

Aries tops the list as one of the most impulsive zodiac signs, says Garbis, and that means they rarely last the length of the wedding planning process before they catch the elopement itch.

Once this fire sign gets engaged, they’ll want that wedding ring on their finger within the week. They’re incredibly impatient, but they also love the idea of surprising everyone they know. They’ll elope just to wiggle their wedding band in your face while laughing hysterically.

Aries will marry their partner of five years on a random Tuesday, but they’ll also get hitched to someone they recently met. According to Garbis, this sign has been known to tie the knot on a whirlwind weekend, and then immediately change their mind and ask for an annulment.

They figure you only live once, so they’re open to the idea of having wild experiences. If an elopement sounds fun in the moment, they’ll go for it — no questions asked.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sara Monika/Image Source/Getty Images

As a fire sign ruled by fun-loving Jupiter, Sagittarius doesn’t see the appeal of investing years of their life into one extravagant day. They yawn at the thought of choosing napkin colors and floral designs, and they certainly don’t have the patience to sit down and talk budgets with a coordinator.

Instead, this adventurous zodiac sign would much rather run to the courthouse with their beloved, sign a few papers, and then hit up their favorite casual chain restaurant to celebrate. They love the idea of eloping for the thrill of it, and because it means they can save more money for their honeymoon.

Weddings are expensive, after all, so they’d much rather invest in an exciting vacation, instead of a cake they’ll forget about in the fridge. “Sagittarius likes to have fun, and they like to do things spur of the moment, so for them, an elopement is the most natural choice,” says Garbis.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

As one of the quirkier members of the zodiac, Aquarius has never been a big fan of tradition. They cringe at the idea of shopping for dresses, and they don’t like the idea of being the center of attention on their big day. In fact, they’ve had nightmares about videographers getting up their face.

As an air sign, Aquarius likes to go with the flow, says Garbis. If they feel like planning is getting too serious, they’ll grab their partner — and their best friend as a witness — and run to the courthouse for a small yet romantic wedding.

Eloping would also fix a lot of their other concerns. “They might feel bad for the flowers that have to die, and they’ll want to spare themselves the awkwardness of inviting people that don’t show up,” says Garbis.

Instead of forcing themselves to have a wedding they don’t even want, they’ll throw on a cute outfit, walk to the courthouse, and then plan a simple celebration for their family in the future.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer