Each Zodiac Sign Has A Wedding Tradition They're Likely To Break — Here's Yours

Weddings are fun and all, but after a while, they start to blend together. That might be why more and more couples are taking risks on their wedding days, like trading in a typical gown for a cute matching set or opting for a maid of honor alternative. Maybe it’s because some people are growing tired of tradition and want to put a new spin on the custom that is marriage. Whatever an individual’s reason may be for straying from the norm, you might be surprised to learn that each zodiac sign actually has a tradition they’re most likely to break. So if you’re gearing up to say “I do,” you might want to check out this list for some inspiration before you put down that non-refundable deposit.

From excessively long ceremonies to spending the night before apart from your partner, there are so many wedding traditions that are just begging to be broken. If there’s a custom you feel most called to shy away from, it could have something to do with your zodiac sign. Here, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares which tradition each zodiac sign should break based on their personality traits and preferences. Of course, it’s up to you to decide which traditions you want to break, and if you want to have a wedding by the books, that’s OK, too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) fotojuwelier/E+/Getty Images Aries are filled with so much energy, which means the fire sign can get pretty restless. Aries don’t like to be kept waiting, either, and for that reason, Gerdes believes the cardinal sign is likely to cut their wedding ceremony short and “move things along.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Kristina Igumnova/Moment/Getty Images Picking the wedding meal options can be a whole ordeal, but as a sign that values comfort and stability, Taureans are likely to keep things chill with a spread of their favorite comfort foods.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tash Jones - Love Luella Photography/E+/Getty Images Because Geminis are the communicator of the zodiac, don’t be surprised if the air sign wings their vows last minute and professes their love for their partner completely off the dome. And don’t be surprised when the speech still makes you cry, either.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Buena Vista Images/Stone/Getty Images Nurturing Cancers are sentimental to their core, and they’re gonna want to commemorate their big day by reciting a poem or even performing a song for their other half.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) RoxiRosita/Moment/Getty Images When it comes to parties, Leos don’t mess around. According to Gerdes, you can expect the fire sign to add their own flair to the reception by either including bright colors into the decor, or planning the party around a theme like disco or Masquerade ball.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tanja Ristic/E+/Getty Images “Despite being the sign associated with meticulous planning, Virgo is the sign most likely to escape during the reception and convince their partner to hideaway and escape from the crowd, too,” says Gerdes. Who needs a party, anyway?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Lanny Ziering/DigitalVision/Getty Images Libra is ruled by the romantic planet of Venus, which means the air sign has probably been planning their wedding for as long as they can remember. Because of this, the closest the air sign will get to breaking a wedding tradition is taking “strategic breaks from the party to find a place to eat in peace and quiet,” according to Gerdes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) bojanstory/E+/Getty Images You can always count on a Scorpio to break some rules, no matter the occasion. And as a sign that has an aversion to tradition, the scandalous scorpion is the least likely of all the signs to “incorporate white anywhere in their dress,” per Gerdes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Frank Simonetti/Photodisc/Getty Images Sagittarians are free-spirited adventurers that go wherever the wind takes them. For that reason, there’s a good chance the fire sign will choose to elope with their partner instead of throwing a huge wedding, Gerdes shares.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Patchareeporn Sakoolchai/Moment/Getty Images Capricorns are highly sensible when it comes to spending money, so when they do choose to drop a pretty penny, it has to be on their terms. For this reason, the earth sign likely sees more value in skipping the reception completely and spending that money on a lavish trip or honeymoon instead, per the astrologer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) chabybucko/E+/Getty Images As one of the most eccentric signs of the zodiac, there’s pretty much no wedding tradition Aquarians won’t break but don’t be shocked if you see the air sign walking down the aisle in a pair of sneakers instead of heels.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Mariia Zotova/Moment/Getty Images Dreamy Pisces just wants everyone to go with the flow, and as a result the water sign probably won’t require the wedding party to stick to a specific color scheme. Whatever works for you is good enough for the mutable sign.

