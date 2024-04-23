There are two types of people: those who walk into a nail salon and know *exactly* what they want (rise up, “Ballet Slippers” hive), and those who take one look at the towering nail polish wall and immediately fall into a manicure-induced decision paralysis.
If you so happen to be in the latter category, you’re likely on the hunt for inspo to save for later in hopes of avoiding this very phenomenon. And thankfully, that’s exactly what awaits you within this story.
For summer 2024 ,
the nail polish trends are all about bright, vivid color that makes a serious statement. For the warm months ahead, shades like sky blue, hot pink, sun-lit neon yellow, and soothing purple are a total vibe. As for buzzy nail art, the girlies are obsessed with Y2K-esque animal prints, flirty fruit motifs, and groovy ’70s-inspired swirls.
Essentially: if you’re down for something bright, beautiful, and absolutely eye-catching, this list has got you covered. Below, find the coolest summer nail art designs — from “more is more” to minimal manis.
40 Bright Summer Nail Ideas Brightest Flowers
Pick a few bright nail polish colors — like neon green and hot pink, for example — to create a color-block floral design that pops.
Distorted Checkered Print
These groovy nails feature distorted lines that hypnotize. Combined with the rainbow colors, the checker print trend feels totally fresh.
Abstract “Watermelon Sugar” 3D Barbiecore Bows
In the ever-changing world of nail art trends, three-dimensional details are very much *in.* Tap the coquette trend with 3D bows painted in a hot pink color.
Neon Yellow Smileys
Bring a seriously joyful aura to your next manicure with bright yellow smiley faces painted all over. Try a neutral base to soften the look or double down on brightness with a contrasting neon.
Lime Green Double-Lined Frenchies Coquette Strawberry Details
Nothing says “coquettecore” quite like a sweet strawberry motif. The pretty pearls only add to the girly-girl aesthetic.
Itty-Bitty Daisies
Be it a mid-tone green polish or otherwise, you can’t go wrong decorating a brightly-colored manicure with adorable micro daisies.
Marbled Amethyst
Inspired by the amethyst stone, these crystallized nails have that realistic marbled effect. And the soothing purple polish shade is sure to mellow out your mood.
Bedazzled Gold Chrome French Tips
If you’re looking to go for glamour your next trip to the salon, these nails are a must. You can’t go wrong with a bezaddled French tip adorned in pretty
yellow-gold chrome. Seriously Groovy Swirls
If the trippiness of the 1970s inspires you, bring the colorfully retro aesthetic to your nails. Show your manicurist this cool-girl rainbow swirl design to channel those exact vibes.
Two-Toned Barbie Nails
Change up your everyday pink manicure with an unexpected two-tone set, with two complementary polish shades.
Rainbow Micro French Tips Vibrant Monarch Butterfly Wings
Monarch butterflies are one of nature’s most beautiful creations. Read: they make for some great manicure inspiration.
Purple Aura Art
Use your favorite shade of bright purple nail polish to create a gorgeous aura design. To get the look, start at the center of your nail and softly fan out towards the edges for a subtle glow effect.
Y2K Coral Zebra Print Frenchies
If you shopped at Hot Topic as a teen, it’s officially time to revive the look. (Also, you need an eye cream.)
Minimal Yellow Outlines
Not so much into loud manicures? Go for a more minimal vibe with neon yellow outlines atop a sheer pink shade. Still bright and fun, but not OTT.
Adorable Fruit Print
Create an adorable pattern with tiny summer fruits — like lemons, watermelons, oranges, strawberries, and more — with dainty flowers.
Perfectly Pastel Chrome
Manicures with a chromatic finish are beloved by countless A-listers. This Skittles-inspired take gives the trend a whole new look.
Aura Polka Dots
Add a playful spin to the viral aura nail art by layering radiant colors and adding symmetrical dots.
Ultra-Hot Blue Flames
More often than not, fiery nail art designs are met with red-hot polish shades — like neon orange or scarlet. Turn the trend on its head with two shades of vibrant blue instead.
Tropical Geometric Vibe
Make your nails look like a trip to the tropics with gilded geometric shapes atop a playfully neon color palette. A stiletto nail shape only adds to the drama.
Lisa Frank-Inspired Leopard Lemonade On A Summer Day
Bring the Eurocore vibes to your next manicure with bright nails inspired by sun-lit lemon groves.
Subtle Tiffany Blue Tips
For a pop of brightness, trade in the traditional French tip for a vibrant Tiffany blue.
Sunset Watercolor Mani
Bring the bold color palette of summer’s cotton candy skies with these cloud-like watercolor designs.
Fluorescent French Nails
Inspired by colorfully fluorescent LED lights, these bright blue, green, and white French tip nails are entirely rave-ready.
Sparkling Sapphire
Most recently worn by
Jennifer Lopez, sapphire blue polish makes a luxe statement that’s impossible to miss. Top the color in a subtle glitter polish for a mani that glitters like a jewel. Day-Glo Swirls
Sit down in the chair and let your nail artist go wild — an abstract nail design will ensure your manicure is totally unique. The highlighter colorway just adds to that.
Cartoonish Pop Art Manicure
Choose a color-filled manicure with pop art details for a modern take on the classic commic book style.
XXL Cherry Red French Tips Abstract 3D Sky Blue Swirls
These ice-cool nails are lined with 3D details in pretty blue. With eye-catching details, these are basically an accessory.
Silver Cyber Sigilism Designs
Take your next extra-long, neon yellow manicure to the next level with chromatic silver designs that feel authentically Y2K.
Pretty Pastel Ombré
Choose bright pastels like lavender, baby blue, and butter yellow to create the watercolor-inspired mani moment of dreams.
White-Bright Geometrics
For a bright pop of art (that is still neutral enough to match every single outfit), paint some geometric shapes onto your nails with pure white polish.
Colorful Skittle Nails
When you don’t want a boring one-color mani, but also don’t want to shell out for $$$ nail art, go for simple (but exciting) Skittles nails.
Bright White Crocodile Print
No other nail polish shade pops against glowing skin quite like stark white — and this animal print mani really makes a statement.
