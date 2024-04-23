There are two types of people: those who walk into a nail salon and know *exactly* what they want (rise up, “Ballet Slippers” hive), and those who take one look at the towering nail polish wall and immediately fall into a manicure-induced decision paralysis.

If you so happen to be in the latter category, you’re likely on the hunt for inspo to save for later in hopes of avoiding this very phenomenon. And thankfully, that’s exactly what awaits you within this story.

For summer 2024 , the nail polish trends are all about bright, vivid color that makes a serious statement. For the warm months ahead, shades like sky blue, hot pink, sun-lit neon yellow, and soothing purple are a total vibe. As for buzzy nail art, the girlies are obsessed with Y2K-esque animal prints, flirty fruit motifs, and groovy ’70s-inspired swirls.

Essentially: if you’re down for something bright, beautiful, and absolutely eye-catching, this list has got you covered. Below, find the coolest summer nail art designs — from “more is more” to minimal manis.

40 Bright Summer Nail Ideas

Brightest Flowers @nailqueennadia Pick a few bright nail polish colors — like neon green and hot pink, for example — to create a color-block floral design that pops.

Cotton Candy Aura Nails @a4ngelnails Take cues from beauty risk-taker Megan Fox, who debuted a very similar baby blue and bright pink “cotton candy aura” manicure just a few months back. It’s sweet, but somehow edgy at the same time.

Distorted Checkered Print @brushedbyb_ These groovy nails feature distorted lines that hypnotize. Combined with the rainbow colors, the checker print trend feels totally fresh.

Abstract “Watermelon Sugar” @thenaillologist Take inspiration from summer’s ultimate sweet treat with these abstract pink and green swirls. Alexa, play “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

3D Barbiecore Bows @addiisnails In the ever-changing world of nail art trends, three-dimensional details are very much *in.* Tap the coquette trend with 3D bows painted in a hot pink color.

Neon Yellow Smileys @brushedbyb_ Bring a seriously joyful aura to your next manicure with bright yellow smiley faces painted all over. Try a neutral base to soften the look or double down on brightness with a contrasting neon.

Lime Green Double-Lined Frenchies @nailartbyqueenie For the French tip nail obsessed, trade in the more typical stark white shade for a vibrant pop of lime green instead.

Coquette Strawberry Details @handittoheather Nothing says “coquettecore” quite like a sweet strawberry motif. The pretty pearls only add to the girly-girl aesthetic.

Itty-Bitty Daisies @samrosenails Be it a mid-tone green polish or otherwise, you can’t go wrong decorating a brightly-colored manicure with adorable micro daisies.

Marbled Amethyst @sansungnails Inspired by the amethyst stone, these crystallized nails have that realistic marbled effect. And the soothing purple polish shade is sure to mellow out your mood.

Bedazzled Gold Chrome French Tips @sansungnails If you’re looking to go for glamour your next trip to the salon, these nails are a must. You can’t go wrong with a bezaddled French tip adorned in pretty yellow-gold chrome.

Seriously Groovy Swirls @beautybybethsmith If the trippiness of the 1970s inspires you, bring the colorfully retro aesthetic to your nails. Show your manicurist this cool-girl rainbow swirl design to channel those exact vibes.

Two-Toned Barbie Nails @anouknailedit Change up your everyday pink manicure with an unexpected two-tone set, with two complementary polish shades.

Rainbow Micro French Tips @thepolishedloungex ICYWW, micro French tip nails are *everywhere* at the moment. If white polish is just too boring for you, try using a rainbow-bright color palette instead.

Vibrant Monarch Butterfly Wings @brushedbyb_ Monarch butterflies are one of nature’s most beautiful creations. Read: they make for some great manicure inspiration.

Purple Aura Art @mariajullianails Use your favorite shade of bright purple nail polish to create a gorgeous aura design. To get the look, start at the center of your nail and softly fan out towards the edges for a subtle glow effect.

Y2K Coral Zebra Print Frenchies @giangnail.ie If you shopped at Hot Topic as a teen, it’s officially time to revive the look. (Also, you need an eye cream.)

Minimal Yellow Outlines @anouknailedit Not so much into loud manicures? Go for a more minimal vibe with neon yellow outlines atop a sheer pink shade. Still bright and fun, but not OTT.

Adorable Fruit Print @giangnail.ie Create an adorable pattern with tiny summer fruits — like lemons, watermelons, oranges, strawberries, and more — with dainty flowers.

Perfectly Pastel Chrome @beautyspace_charlotte Manicures with a chromatic finish are beloved by countless A-listers. This Skittles-inspired take gives the trend a whole new look.

Aura Polka Dots @giangnail.ie Add a playful spin to the viral aura nail art by layering radiant colors and adding symmetrical dots.

Ultra-Hot Blue Flames @nailedby_mynaillab More often than not, fiery nail art designs are met with red-hot polish shades — like neon orange or scarlet. Turn the trend on its head with two shades of vibrant blue instead.

Tropical Geometric Vibe @ateliersusu_ Make your nails look like a trip to the tropics with gilded geometric shapes atop a playfully neon color palette. A stiletto nail shape only adds to the drama.

Lisa Frank-Inspired Leopard @silkbeauty.uk For ’90s babies, Lisa Frank’s iconic technicolor designs are a beacon of nostalgia. Decorate your nails in that familiar rainbow leopard print for the ultimate Millennial conversation starter.

Lemonade On A Summer Day @nailsbyswayz Bring the Eurocore vibes to your next manicure with bright nails inspired by sun-lit lemon groves.

Subtle Tiffany Blue Tips @fayelouisedennis For a pop of brightness, trade in the traditional French tip for a vibrant Tiffany blue.

Sunset Watercolor Mani @bymadi___ Bring the bold color palette of summer’s cotton candy skies with these cloud-like watercolor designs.

Fluorescent French Nails @pinkipromise.nails Inspired by colorfully fluorescent LED lights, these bright blue, green, and white French tip nails are entirely rave-ready.

Sparkling Sapphire @jadeandpolished Most recently worn by Jennifer Lopez, sapphire blue polish makes a luxe statement that’s impossible to miss. Top the color in a subtle glitter polish for a mani that glitters like a jewel.

Day-Glo Swirls @sansungnails Sit down in the chair and let your nail artist go wild — an abstract nail design will ensure your manicure is totally unique. The highlighter colorway just adds to that.

Groovy ’70s Blooms @nailsbyyagal The most creative manicurists have discovered that “blooming gel” is the secret to some of the internet’s coolest designs, like tie dye and crocodile print. Whether at home or in a salon, try the rising trend for a retro-chic set like this one.

Cartoonish Pop Art Manicure @kierrazklawz Choose a color-filled manicure with pop art details for a modern take on the classic commic book style.

XXL Cherry Red French Tips @kaynails.co If you too are in your red nail era — like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber — try a set of extra-long Frenchies with a cherry red tip.

Vivid Green & Pink Lines @thenaillologist This is the manicure version of Jennifer Garner’s iconic dress in 13 Going On 30. So nostalgic!

Abstract 3D Sky Blue Swirls @pinkipromise.nails These ice-cool nails are lined with 3D details in pretty blue. With eye-catching details, these are basically an accessory.

Silver Cyber Sigilism Designs @kealasty_duduh Take your next extra-long, neon yellow manicure to the next level with chromatic silver designs that feel authentically Y2K.

Pretty Pastel Ombré @avrnailswatches Choose bright pastels like lavender, baby blue, and butter yellow to create the watercolor-inspired mani moment of dreams.

White-Bright Geometrics @spoken_nailz For a bright pop of art (that is still neutral enough to match every single outfit), paint some geometric shapes onto your nails with pure white polish.

Colorful Skittle Nails @samrosenails When you don’t want a boring one-color mani, but also don’t want to shell out for $$$ nail art, go for simple (but exciting) Skittles nails.

Bright White Crocodile Print @nailsbyslaylani No other nail polish shade pops against glowing skin quite like stark white — and this animal print mani really makes a statement.