When it comes to the trends of the now, it goes without saying that the 1970s serve up endless inspiration for beauty and fashion girlies alike. And now more than ever on the heels of summer’s anticipated start, there are countless ’70s-inspired motifs taking over. Just take a look at Margot Robbie’s bellbottoms and textured, wavy hair moment the A-list actor wore recently. I mean, *so* good.

What’s more? Cute mushroom prints that very much coincide with all things ’70s have been having their main character moment for quite some time now, with Hailey Bieber the most recent to rocked a playful mushroom necklace on the ‘gram (which just so happens to be a funky wardrobe staple seemingly taken from Justin Bieber’s closet, ICYWW).

As for nail art that’s perfect for summer, groovy mushroom designs are no doubt topping the growing list. Other faves like cherries, juicy watermelons, and ocean-inspired mermaidcore details are also a major vibe for the warmer months.

In need of some mani inspiration for your upcoming salon appointment? Get in on the trippy mushroom nail art trend with these 20 unique ideas, no matter if you prefer the balletcore, cottagecore, or total minimalist aesthetic.

1 Dreamy Cottagecore Details If you are a cottagecore girlie who just so happens to love mushrooms, flowers, and shades of pink, this manicure is for you.

2 Minimal Moment Top some lip gloss nails with a mushroom on one nail for a minimal vibe (that’s still fun).

3 Midnight Mushrooms Tap some on-trend dark polish hues (like forest green or raven black) for a mushroom mani that’s a bit more “dark feminine.”

4 Make It Matte Ditch a high-gloss finish, instead completing a muted mushroom look with a matte top coat.

5 Rainbow ’Shrooms Just because Pride month is nearly over, doesn’t mean you have to ditch bold rainbow manicures just yet...

6 Muted Color Palette Tap muted, nature-inspired lacquer hues for a trippy mani that somehow feels neutral enough for every ‘fit you wear.

7 Pretty Pink Mushrooms Precious mushroom-scape art is made even prettier in shades of vibrant pink.

8 Luxe Chrome Vibes A bit more abstract and luxe, these tiny chrome mushrooms take this orange-tipped French manicure to the next level.

9 3D Forest Fairy Tips A bit more experimental and unique than the other nails on this list, these forest-inspired tips no doubt fall under the “anti-beauty” aesthetic trend that calls Doja Cat a major fan.

10 Trippy Patchwork Nails Thanks to Taylor Swift, patchwork nails (aka a different design on every single tip) are a thing. As for this sweet set? Simply obsessed.

11 Gorgeous Greenery Who knew a mushroom mani could look so elegant?

12 Balletcore Mushroom Tips A pretty balletcore mushroom manicure for your inner soft girl. You’re welcome.

13 Tortoiseshell Tips Mushrooms and tortoiseshell print is without a doubt the unexpected nail art duo I never knew I needed.

14 Classic Mushroom Print French ICYMI: “Red nail theory” red is *still* in. As for these mushroom print Frenchies? Simply chef’s kiss.

15 Monochrome Mani Moment Whether you go for an on-trend green (like the mani design above), or choose a different nail polish color — it’s safe to say this monochrome mani is the move.

16 A Little Bit Cartoonish These creative mushrooms-made-characters add a personalized touch to any manicure that’s oh so cute.

17 Every Color Of The Rainbow For some colorful tips that all but scream carefree summer, opt for a different mushroom color on every single nail.

18 Beautiful Botanicals Mix and match a soft combination of evil eyes, mushrooms, and pretty flowers.

19 All The Bright Stuff Abstract and intricate, this multicolored nail art is absolutely stunning.