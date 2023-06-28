When it comes to the trends of the now, it goes without saying that the 1970s serve up endless inspiration for beauty and fashion girlies alike. And now more than ever on the heels of summer’s anticipated start, there are countless ’70s-inspired motifs taking over. Just take a look at Margot Robbie’s bellbottoms and textured, wavy hair moment the A-list actor wore recently. I mean, *so* good.
What’s more? Cute mushroom prints that very much coincide with all things ’70s have been having their main character moment for quite some time now, with Hailey Bieber the most recent to rocked a playful mushroom necklace on the ‘gram (which just so happens to be a funky wardrobe staple seemingly taken from Justin Bieber’s closet, ICYWW).
In need of some mani inspiration for your upcoming salon appointment? Get in on the trippy mushroom nail art trend with these 20 unique ideas, no matter if you prefer the balletcore, cottagecore, or total minimalist aesthetic.