The simplicity of the “clean girl” aesthetic has officially been dethroned in the world of beauty, so you can bet that today’s manicure trends are sure to be bold — and you can put that neutral nail polish away for now.

For the warmer months ahead, experts in the nail industry have previously told Bustle that extra vibrant mani hues will dominate your FYP. “We believe people are going to be ready to flaunt loud pops of color,” says Jacqueline Carrington, founder of the nail polish brand People of Color.

Alongside bright colors like cobalt blue and daring chartreuse, shades of purple in particular — from soft periwinkle to rich, deep violet — are set to take over, too.

Throughout 2022, purple blush shades were a viral standout on BeautyTok. Towards the end of 2023, A-listers like Rihanna traded in their lilac cheeks for purple-colored eyeshadow looks. As for 2024? The versatile color is officially claiming its stake in the mani game.

17 Purple Nail Art Ideas

From ultra-minimal micro French tips to maximalist “loud luxury” manicures that feature 3D textures, keep scrolling for 17 unique nail art ideas that feature on-trend purple polish.

1 Pretty Purple Hourglass Nails @brushedbyb_ Add your unique flair to the hourglass nail art trend — which claims celeb fans like Kourtney Kardashian Barker — with a pretty shade of violet nail polish.

2 3D Butterfly-Adorned Tips @addiisnails Painted in a dreamy purple palette, this fairytale-inspired set with 3D textures and butterflies might be the prettiest way to rep the color.

3 Minimal Violet Dots @anouknailedit If you’re not so into out-there mani designs, keep things low-key with some neutral “mannequin nails” adorned with a tiny violet dot on each tip.

4 Glittering Frenchies @nailqueennadia Allow your manicure to be the star of the show with these extra-long, coffin-shaped French nails topped with glittering fuchsia polish.

5 Purple Chrome @jadeandpolished ICYMI: Chrome nails are still very much in style, and you can rock them with any color of the rainbow — but you’ve got to admit that they’re particularly pretty in purple.

6 Amethyst Aura @addiisnails Aura nails (which are surprisingly easy to recreate at home) have a mystical quality to them — and this amethyst-inspired take on the trend stuns.

7 Royal Purple Watercolor @sansungnails This watercolor-like manicure is a head-turning masterpiece. Simply pick a few of your fave violet shades for a painterly nail art design.

8 Glamorously Luxe Details @mvsnails Faded ombré details, V-shaped French tips, and bedazzled rhinestone cuffs make this vibrant fuchsia mani extra luxe.

9 Double-Lined Frenchies @thenailprogramme Add some unexpected color and dimension to a French tip manicure with these double-lined details in two different shades of lavender.

10 Neon Purple Micro Tips @presentlypolished Minimalist micro French tips are also having a moment. When you trade in the classic white nail polish for a bright purple, you get an extra unique set.

11 Plum-Colored Skittles @spoken_nailz Take your Skittles-style mani up a notch by featuring a different purple design — like checkerboard print and artful swirls — on each nail.

12 Alien Superstar Blooming Gel Art @nailsssbymars Whether you’re an at-home nail painter or a loyal salon-goer, blooming gel is a total must-have. This alien-inspired design with neon purple highlights beautifully showcases what the buzzy polish can do.

13 Lovely Lavender & Pearls @sansungnails Give your pastel lavender manicure an upgrade with tiny pearl studs that add elegance and texture to each fingertip.

14 Tortoiseshell With A Vibrant Pop @anouknailedit Tortoiseshell print nails are an “old money” classic. Add an unexpected pop of purple for a touch of playfulness to the traditional design.

15 Delicate Doodles @a4ngelnails Paint some delicate, fine-line doodles on each lavender nail for added eccentricity to your purple manicure.

16 Lilac Croc Print French Tips @nailslpc.xo Tap the trendy crocodile print manicure trend by getting the luxe handbag-inspired French design in a soft shade of lilac.

17 Sparkling Abstract Swirls @brushedbyb_ French tips certainly don’t have to be done in the classic way. Mix and match solid nails with the hourglass style along with traditional tips — all in a mirrored purple polish — for an eye-catching take.