As soon as February rolls around, everything begins to have a red and pink tint to it.

Whether you’re into the still-popular Barbiecore aesthetic or the “red nail theory,” the vast world of press-on nails offers tons of options for your Valentine’s Day manicure — none of which require a trip to the salon.

Press-On Nail Perfection

Co-signed by none other than Kim Kardashian, press-on nails have been seriously on the rise in recent months, beloved by beauty aficionados for their high-fashion look that’s easy to both apply and pop off.

With trendy tips made in all colors, lengths, and shapes, they also happen to be a healthy option for your natural nails — especially when removed properly.

Go For Coquette Details

Aside from pretty shades of pink and classic red polish that are indicative of February’s love-filled holiday, coquette nail design details are having a major moment right now.

Wrapped In Ribbons: “Delicate bow embellishments’ overly feminine and delicate charm make them an appealing choice for those seeking a fun and feminine nail style.” — manicurist Hang Nguyen on nail trends for 2024

Most recently, ribbons have been spotted on models’ hair on Paris Couture Week’s chic runways, and even Hailey Bieber got a dainty bow tattoo on her wrist just before the New Year — so the trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

10 Red & Pink Valentine’s Day Press-Ons

Below, find 10 red and pink press-on sets that will give you an on-trend mani in minutes.

1 Glittering Ruby French Tips Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit in Red Affair Sephora $15 See On Sephora Elevate your Valentine’s Day look with some on-trend French press-ons that feature sultry, cherry-colored tips, made all the more festive with a glittery finish.

4 Hot Pink Floral Print Press-On Gel Nails in Parisian Pop PaintLab $9.99 See On PaintLab Your rose bouquet won’t last forever, but these adorable floral press-ons will at least last for a few weeks.

5 Hearts On Statement Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures® in Send Valentines Almond Static Nails $18 See On Static Nails Wear your heart on your nails this Valentine’s Day with these almond-shaped press-ons that mix solid pink, Frenchies, and heart-adorned statement tips.

7 Pale Pink Frenchies Kiss imPRESS Design Short Press-On Manicure Nails in Ditto Ulta $9.99 See On Ulta Transform a traditional French manicure by opting for pale pink tips and subtle heart decals for a more holiday-ready set.

8 Retro Half Moons Chill Tips in 90's Supermodel Chillhouse $14.40 See On Chillhouse If you’re a total fan of the retro vibe for 2024, try the nostalgic half moon manicure with this bright red press-on set.

10 Hot Pink Coffin-Shaped Nails Nail Bliss by Dashing Diva Gel Nail Kit in Watermelon Crush Sally Beauty $9.49 See On Sally Beauty For those who love the look of lengthy, coffin-shaped nails — but hardly have the patience to sit in a salon chair — these easy-to-use press-ons in the color Watermelon Crush are perfect for the occasion.