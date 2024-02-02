Beauty
Get a holiday-ready mani in a flash.
As soon as February rolls around, everything begins to have a red and pink tint to it.
Whether you’re into the still-popular Barbiecore aesthetic or the “red nail theory,” the vast world of press-on nails offers tons of options for your Valentine’s Day manicure — none of which require a trip to the salon.
Press-On Nail Perfection
Co-signed by none other than Kim Kardashian, press-on nails have been seriously on the rise in recent months, beloved by beauty aficionados for their high-fashion look that’s easy to both apply and pop off.
With trendy tips made in all colors, lengths, and shapes, they also happen to be a healthy option for your natural nails — especially when removed properly.
Go For Coquette Details
Aside from pretty shades of pink and classic red polish that are indicative of February’s love-filled holiday, coquette nail design details are having a major moment right now.
Wrapped In Ribbons: “Delicate bow embellishments’ overly feminine and delicate charm make them an appealing choice for those seeking a fun and feminine nail style.” — manicurist Hang Nguyen on nail trends for 2024
Most recently, ribbons have been spotted on models’ hair on Paris Couture Week’s chic runways, and even Hailey Bieber got a dainty bow tattoo on her wrist just before the New Year — so the trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
10 Red & Pink Valentine’s Day Press-Ons
Below, find 10 red and pink press-on sets that will give you an on-trend mani in minutes.