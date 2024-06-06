With spring in full bloom and summer on the horizon, wedding bells are ringing louder than they have all year — and if you’re a 2024 bride-to-be, you’re likely thinking about all the little details ahead of the big day. And while wedding day manicures may not feel like a top priority amongst dress fittings, table arrangements, and honeymoon planning, a pretty set of nails is truly the icing on the cake of any bridal look.

According to the team at Zola, a wedding planning tool, the vast majority of brides prefer to keep their nails neutral with shades like beige, pink, and white (to match their dresses, of course). That being said, there’s no reason to limit yourself to these tones just because they’re popular — the perfect wedding day mani will be the one that feels the most *you,* whether that means hopping on the softly chromatic “glazed donut” nails trend or adding an unexpected pop of color for the big day.

Can’t decide which look to go with? Michelle Bell, the mastermind astrologer behind the Cosmic Fusion app, suggests turning to the stars for inspiration. She tells Bustle that a person’s zodiac sign can play a major role in their beauty routines, including how they wear their nails.

“Your sun sign represents your core identity and can influence your general aesthetic preferences,” she previously told Bustle. “For example, a Leo might gravitate toward bold, attention-grabbing manicures, while a Virgo may prefer a more clean, classic look.”

Keep reading to find out how to take that energy into a mani for your big day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @thedailynailofficial If anyone were to wear a vibrant shade of red polish on their wedding day, it would surely be an Aries. While cherry red French tips make a statement, the look still feels classic and chic. “Your beauty routine is all about bold statements,” says Bell. “You're not afraid to rock a fiery red.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @safinailstudio An earth sign with an affinity for decadence, Taureans would likely rock a wedding day mani that reflects just that. “A Taurus loves to indulge in pure luxury. Your beauty choices are elegant and timeless—think soft and earthy,” says Bell. With that in mind, minimal nails with whimsical white florals might just be the move.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @sansungnails Geminis are a lively and extroverted air sign — and while Bell does tell Bustle that the sign “love experimenting with bright colors and fun, quirky styles,” their wedding mani may be a bit more “light and airy with a twist.” A cloud-like, marbled design is surely the vibe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @nailsbysmf Cancer signs are often associated with pearls, and when it comes to bridal manicures, “You’re all about glowing, natural looks with a hint of shimmer,” says Bell. A softly chromatic lipgloss manicure, like this one, fits the bill, and you can add a little extra oomph with some 3D pearl accents.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @gel.bymegan Leos aren’t afraid to stand out in a crowd, and the same goes for their wedding day nails. “You are all about glamour and shine,” says Bell. “Think bold and regal with golden highlights.” These gold-lined Frenchies add an extravagant (read: Leo-friendly) twist to an otherwise simple manicure style.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @tombachik Virgos tend to pay attention to every little detail, and are more likely to go for subtle — but beautiful — painted artwork on their nails. “A Virgo loves clean, refined beauty,” says Bell. “They go for natural, polished looks with impeccable attention to detail.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @peachinails In a word, a Libra’s style can be described as “heavenly” — and their wedding mani of choice undoubtedly matches the aesthetic. “Your beauty style is all about balance and harmony,” says Bell. “You love soft, elegant looks with romantic touches.” Glistening French tips with diamond-like rhinestones perfectly placed on each nail checks each and every one of those boxes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @polished.by.asia Just because it’s your wedding day doesn’t mean you need to stick to a neutral color palette, and Scorpios are the most likely to try a sultry shade of cherry mocha polish. “You favor dark, sultry looks and deep colors that bring an intense and mysterious vibe,” says Bell.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @nailpolishdirect Still in need of a “something blue,” Sagittarius? Pops of cobalt on your nails are a solid option. “Your beauty style is fun and adventurous, and you love experimenting with bold colors,” says Bell.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @tombachik Capricorns tend to be both grounded and polished, making tonal “mannequin manicures” a likely choice for the big day. “Your style is elegant and refined, with a preference for high-quality, understated looks,” says Bell. “A Capricorn appreciates classic, timeless beauty.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @sansungnails Largely considered the oddball of the zodiac, Aquarians wouldn’t shy away from 3D textures and otherworldly holographic finishes on their nails (even when walking down the aisle). “You love unique, avant-garde styles and aren't afraid to break the mold,” says Bell.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @avrnailswatches Whether or not Pisceans choose to be married by the ocean, a light blue polish with a bit of sparkle could be an effortless way to honor the dreaminess of the sign. “A Pisces favors soft, mystical looks with shimmering, watery hues that bring a whimsical, ethereal touch,” says Bell.