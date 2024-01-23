On Jan. 20, the ultra-focused Capricorn season was officially replaced by the out-there energy of Aquarius season, which will carry on through Feb. 18.

While Capricorns ring in the New Year with their hard-working, goal-oriented mentality, Aquarians are very much associated with their intelligence, creative nature, and deeply rebellious spirit.

Hello, Aquarius Season

Aquarians are air signs represented by the symbol of the water bearer, and they’re ruled by the technology-governing planet of Uranus. Very much the oddball of the zodiac, their independent and seemingly detached nature lends itself to a very “out of the box” approach to life, love, and even their career.

For some famous references, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, and the fictitious Rose Dawson from Titanic are all representative of the eclectic water bearer.

The Sign’s Manicure M.O.

Since this member of the zodiac has an airy essence and a penchant for individuality, Aquarians are all about vivid aqua blue, dreamy lilac, and metallic silver manicures, though they’ll sometimes be down to add a touch of unexpected orange and even hints of Barbiecore pink to their nails.

Mirror-like chrome finishes, mosaics of colorful rhinestones, and painterly splashes of bold color are also fitting of an Aquarian’s nail art aesthetic.

15 Aquarius Nail Designs

Embrace the creative Aquarius season with a mani that stands out — keep scrolling for 15 designs that give big air sign energy.

1 Airbrushed Aqua Blue Tips @sansungnails A quintessential Aquarius manicure, these vivid aqua-blue nails feature the sweetness and nostalgia of airbrushed artwork on every single nail.

2 Cool-Toned Chrome Details @yveningset With a uniquely eye-catching design painted on every single nail, this cool-toned chromatic manicure features a maximalist array of coquette ribbons, alien-esque designs, and 3D details.

3 Vibrant Monarch Butterfly Wings @brushedbyb_ This bright, monarch butterfly-inspired design is sure to stand out — and it serves as a subtle nod to the zodiac’s air element.

4 Wintery Aura Nail Art @yveningset Rock a cool navy and light blue aura nail set to channel this zodiac sign’s vibes. The trendsetter in Aquarius’ blood will love that it’s a nail design beloved by A-listers like Megan Fox and Halle Bailey.

5 Silver Chrome Nail Cuffs @anouknailedit For the manicure minimalist who wants to add just a bit of edge to their set, try adorning each neutral nail with some chromatic silver cuffs.

6 Lisa Frank-Inspired Mosaic Gems @samrosenails Try haphazardly gluing on a mosaic of colorful gemstones for a dazzling set that turns heads (and is very Lisa Frank-coded).

7 Trendy Heart-Shaped Cut-Outs @brittsnailss Valentine’s Day just so happens to fall within Aquarius season, BTW. Add some individuality to classic dark red nails with a pretty heart-shaped cut-out.

8 Airy Cartoon Clouds @brushedbyb_ Dress up your pretty ombré lilac manicure with some cartoonish cloud designs in pure white polish for a whimsical set any air sign would love.

9 Edgy Silver Nail Jewelry @a4ngelnails There’s nothing quite as quintessentially Aquarian as placing silver jewelry on your nails. The unexpected accents are totally eclectic (and that’s the point).

10 Unexpected Colorful Skittle Mani @anouknailedit Take cues from Aquarian Harry Styles and paint on some half-and-half Skittle nails in any color palette you’d like. More is more, after all.

11 Tattoo-Inspired Angel Numbers @southtxnails If you’re an angel number girly, extend your luck through the Aquarius season by painting the special digits on your nails in an edgy tattoo-style font.

12 Lavender Croc Print French Tips @nailslpc.xo Traditionally, croc print nails are done in handbag-matching shades of dark chocolate and cream. For an unexpected — and very Aquarius — flair, give the classy design a lilac makeover.

13 Pretty Painterly Pattern @sansungnails This color-happy set features unexpected colors and abstract swatches of paint (most likely created with blooming gel nail polish).

14 Simple Aqua Blue Swirls @brittsnailss For those who love the look of traditional French manicures, add a bit of Aquarius vibes with some bold blue swirls over each nail.

15 Whimsical Watercolor Swirls @disseynails Turn your nail beds into works of art with a watercolor-esque set that uses Aquarius-approved nail polish colors.