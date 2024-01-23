On Jan. 20, the ultra-focused Capricorn season was officially replaced by the out-there energy of Aquarius season, which will carry on through Feb. 18.
While Capricorns ring in the New Year with their hard-working, goal-oriented mentality, Aquarians are very much associated with their intelligence, creative nature, and deeply rebellious spirit.
Hello, Aquarius Season
Aquarians are air signs represented by the symbol of the water bearer, and they’re ruled by the technology-governing planet of Uranus. Very much the oddball of the zodiac, their independent and seemingly detached nature lends itself to a very “out of the box” approach to life, love, and even their career.
Since this member of the zodiac has an airy essence and a penchant for individuality, Aquarians are all about vivid aqua blue, dreamy lilac, and metallic silver manicures, though they’ll sometimes be down to add a touch of unexpected orange and even hints of Barbiecore pink to their nails.
Mirror-like chrome finishes, mosaics of colorful rhinestones, and painterly splashes of bold color are also fitting of an Aquarian’s nail art aesthetic.
15 Aquarius Nail Designs
Embrace the creative Aquarius season with a mani that stands out — keep scrolling for 15 designs that give big air sign energy.