These 30 Shows Will Fill The Schitt's Creek Void In Your Watchlist

Dan and Eugene Levy’s beloved series Schitt’s Creek wrapped its sixth and final season in early 2020 (before going on to clean house at the Emmys months later, of course), forever leaving a wig-sized hole in viewers’ hearts. The bittersweet conclusion included all the feels: David and Patrick said “I do,” Alexis embarked on a solo move to New York City, and Moira and Johnny hit the road to California to film the Sunrise Bay revival. Following the series’ end, we’ve compiled a list of 30 shows to watch to fill the Schitt’s Creek void. While the lack of delightful Schitt’s Creekisms — like Annie Murphy’s “Ew, David!” and Catherine O’Hara’s “bebe” (in lieu of “baby”) — will sadly be absent, these TV alternatives run parallel to the themes of family, love, and a bit of drama prevalent in the offbeat Canadian comedy.

With Kim’s Convenience, for example, viewers get that same Canadian sitcom flair. Much like Schitt’s Creek, the series follows a Korean Canadian family of four and the misadventures of running a convenience store filled by eccentric patrons. With Shameless, the show’s patriarch and six children deal with familial dysfunction that recalls the dysfunction of the Roses. With One Day at a Time, the series’ family of four led by an independent single mother (and her own strong-willed mother) recalls the resilience of the Roses.

Like Schitt’s Creek, these 30 options put family — or, those who become family — front and center in hilarious and insightful ways. Whether a comedy or a drama or everything in between, these shows all have the heart (and silliness) that we all fell in love with in Schitt's Creek.

1. Arrested Development

Much like the Roses, the Bluths — an eccentric and wealthy bunch — find their lives turned upside down when patriarch George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is sent to prison for fraud. George's son Michael (Jason Bateman) is then left to contend with the family real estate business amid the fallout from his father's incarceration. Remember: There's always money in the banana stand. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

2. Kim’s Convenience

This endearing Canadian sitcom follows the Kims, a Korean Canadian family of four — patriarch Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), matriarch Umma (Jean Yoon), photography student Janet (Andrea Bang), and Handy Car Rental employee Jung (Simu Liu) — dealing with the misadventures of life's oddities while running a convenience store in Toronto. If you loved the quirky locals of Schitt's Creek, you'll love the eccentric patrons of Kim's Convenience. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

3. Grace & Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. That's it. That's the pitch. At the center of this offbeat comedy are Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin), two women who form an unlikely bond when their husbands decide to leave them — for each other. With an all-star cast that includes Sam Waterston and Michael Sheen, fans will recognize the heart and humor that also reside within the world of Schitt's Creek. All of the show's episodes are streaming on Netflix.

4. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

In this eccentric series from Tina Fey, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) must relearn how to navigate the world after she's rescued from cult captivity — where she spent 15 years living in an underground bunker. With help from her roommate Titus (Tituss Burgess) and employer Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Kimmy experiences a rebirth that can be paralleled to the Roses' character evolutions. The entire series — from start to finish — is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Shameless

Adapted from a British series of the same name, Shameless airs on Showtime and follows the misadventures of a dysfunctional family led by patriarch Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). A single father of six, Frank’s alcoholism leaves his fiercely independent children to contend on their own in this unorthodox dramedy that provides a nuanced take on family life.

6. Transparent

Transparent follows divorced father of three Mort Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor), who comes out as transgender to his three adult children. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, more and more layers of family secrets are unraveled following Mort’s (later known as Maura) life-changing revelations in this offbeat dramedy about family. It's streaming on Amazon Video.

7. Atypical

This coming-of-age series follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a teen on the autism spectrum, as he navigates the murky waters of romance and dating. While Sam explores his own independence, his mother, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), father, Doug (Michael Rapaport), and sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), must contend with their own self-realizations in a series that — much like Schitt’s Creek — explores coming into one’s own. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

8. Raising Hope

Raising Hope follows Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff), a 23-year-old who discovers he shares a child from a one-night stand with a woman who just so happened to be a convicted serial killer. When she’s sentenced to death, Jimmy is left to raise their daughter, Hope, with help from his eccentric parents and grandmother in this sitcom that embraces the perplexing oddities of life, love, and family. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

9. Workin’ Moms

This Canadian sitcom follows four working moms who form a strong friendship after meeting at a mommies’ support group. Set in Toronto, Workin’ Moms was inspired by the experiences of creator and star Catherine Reitman, who stars as PR executive Kate Foster. The series offers a hilarious and modern take on attempting to balance motherhood, career, love, and life. You can stream the series on Netflix.

10. Parks & Recreation

If you enjoyed the zany locals of Schitt’s Creek, you’ll enjoy the offbeat citizens of Pawnee, Indiana. Parks and Recreation follows the misadventures of impassioned government employee Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as she strives for the betterment of her town. With its ongoing gags and lovable characters, this political satire comedy series possesses the same heart and humor that also reside within the small town of Schitt’s Creek. The series is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

11. The Good Place

Created by the same minds behind Parks and Recreation, The Good Place follows afterlife architect Michael (Ted Danson) in an unorthodox series packed with themes of mortality and philosophy. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) dies and finds that she’s made it into the Good Place — only, nothing is quite as it seems. What does it mean to be good? Who’s to say, but the evolution of our four afterlife heroes calls to mind the clever evolutions exhibited by the Roses. Stream the show on Netflix.

12. Champions

From comedy connoisseur Mindy Kaling, Champions follows manchild Vince (Anders Holm), whose bachelor lifestyle is turned upside down when he discovers he has a 15-year-old son, Michael (Josie Totah), with his high school fling Priya (Kaling). With help from his brother Matthew (Andy Favreau), Vince must now contend with what it means to support a family. The entire series' run is streaming on Netflix.

13. Santa Clarita Diet

This horror-comedy follows Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), married realtors whose lives are upturned when Sheila undergoes a bizarre transformation into a zombie. The two must navigate suburban life (raising a teenage daughter, dealing with pesky neighbors) as they get to the root of the condition. Whether you lose your fortune and end up in a town you bought as a joke, or perhaps join the realm of the undead with cravings for human flesh, one thing’s for certain: Families have to stick together. Stream it on Netflix.

14. One Day at a Time

In this remake of Norman Lear's 1975 sitcom of the same name, One Day a Time follows Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), an independent single mother of two raising her teens with help from her traditional mother, Lydia (the legendary Moreno), and intrusive neighbor Schneider (Todd Grinnell). A feel-good family sitcom, the series is strengthened by its narratives of mental health, identity, and the immigrant experience. The series is available to stream on Netflix. Currently in its fourth season, new episodes are available to stream on Pop TV.

15. Everybody Hates Chris

Based on the life of comedian Chris Rock, Everybody Hates Chris follows teen Chris (Tyler James Williams) as he navigates the ups and downs of life in 1980s Brooklyn, New York. Along with the misadventures of attending an all-white school, Chris must contend with his eccentric family composed of dad Julius (Terry Crews), mom Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), sister Tonya (Imani Hakim), and brother Drew (Tequan Richmond) in this sitcom narrated by Rock himself. The series is available to stream on CBS and Hulu.

16. Weeds

Jenji Kohan’s dark dramedy follows Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a widowed mother of two who begins selling marijuana in order to support her family. After her husband’s death leaves her in debt, Nancy enlists brother-in-law Andy (Justin Kirk) and pothead city councilman Doug (Kevin Nealon) for her new business venture in this dramedy that features a hilarious take on suburban life. You can stream the series on Amazon.

17. Community

This cult-favorite series follows Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a lawyer forced to enroll at a community college after his degree is revoked. Under the initial guise to get closer to a co-ed, Jeff forms a study group that results in an eclectic mix of students turned friends in this comedy that features an ensemble cast with Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Chevy Chase, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The comedy is streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

18. 30 Rock

Based loosely on Tina Fey’s experiences on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock follows the misadventures of Liz Lemon (Fey), the head writer of a sketch comedy series that films in 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and her cast and crew. A satire of the entertainment biz, the zany characters (brought to life by TV veterans Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski) and humor parallel to the oddities and warmth brought to life in Schitt’s Creek. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

19. Veep

This political satire follows the misadventures of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), vice president of the United States, as she navigates the unpredictabilities of public office and her personal life. Along with her fellow zany public servants, Selina finds that the role of VP isn’t quite as she expects it to be in this stellar satirical comedy that also stars Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, and Matt Walsh. You can stream the series on HBO Max.

20. Modern Family

This ABC mockumentary comedy arrived on screens to massive fanfare for good reason. Offering a contemporary take on the family sitcom, Modern Family follows the misadventures of three families led by patriarch Jay Pritchett (TV veteran Ed O’Neill). The series explores the hijinks of Jay and his new wife (Sofía Vergara) along with the respective families of his two adult children, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), in this inclusive series. Stream it on Peacock and Hulu.

21. Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini shine in this dark comedy about two women who form an impermeable bond after meeting at a grief support group. Jen (Applegate) is a recent widow, and Judy (Cardellini) is an enigmatic artist who has also experienced a loss of her own. The dry wit and humor in this smart and unpredictable series, which explores grief and loss through a nuanced lens, recalls the dry humor that made us fall in love with Moira and David Rose. You can stream the series on Netflix.

22. New Girl

If you loved the feel-good antics of Schitt’s Creek, New Girl might be calling your name. A group of lovable guys’ world changes when bubbly but awkward teacher Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves into their loft. There are countless new catchphrases to pick up, and you’ll find that Schmidt’s (Max Greenfield) one-of-a-kind mannerisms are almost as fun to mimic as Moira’s. New Girl is breezy to watch and rewatch with more than 140 episodes to enjoy, and the entire series is streaming on Netflix.

23. Portlandia

Think about the oddest characters you’ve seen around Schitt’s Creek. Now double the weird, and dedicate a whole series of vignettes to their everyday lives around a small but lively city, and you’ve got Portlandia. Starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, this hilarious show features recurring characters and guest stars (Jeff Goldblum among them), but its sketch format lends itself to standalone viewing, too. Either way, much like the town on Schitt’s Creek, Portlandia’s a place you want to keep coming back to. Watch it on Netflix.

24. Succession

Don’t watch Succession if you want any of the fluffy, fun, feel-good heart of Schitt’s Creek. Do watch it, though, if you want to see another take on a very rich family and the ways its adult children still struggle with their stilted upbringing. This Emmy-winning drama makes the Roses’ newfound freedom in Schitt’s Creek look even more appealing. Both seasons are streaming on HBO Max.

25. Fleabag

If you’re obsessed with the witty, playful back-and-forth of Schitt’s Creek’s iconic dialogue, you might want to check out Fleabag. Not only is it a hilarious, heartfelt show about a frequently fourth-wall-breaking woman (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) navigating guilt and dating, but Dan Levy himself is a huge fan, once tweeting that “Fleabag is so perfectly written I don’t quite know how to process it.” See what inspired him by watching both seasons of this major award-winner, streaming on Prime Video.

26. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Schitt’s Creek showed us what happens when the ultra-wealthy join the “real world.” But what about the other way around? In one of the most beloved fish-out-of-water sitcoms ever, Will (Will Smith) — the titular Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — leaves his home in Pennsylvania for his relatives’ mansion in California, befriending his David- and Alexis-esque cousins along the way. Of course, you probably already knew that from the show’s earworm of a theme song. Watch it on HBO Max now.

27. The Nanny

Like Fresh Prince, The Nanny is another show with an iconic theme song that breaks it all down for you — the ’90s made good TV. Effervescent Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) stumbles upon a life nannying dashing widower Mr. Sheffield’s (Charles Shaughnessy) kids, and the lavish lifestyle isn’t the only thing she falls in love with along the way. Alexis, Moira, and ever-stylish David would love her closet. The Nanny was recently added to HBO Max, where you can watch the show in full.

28. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Starring and co-created by Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend follows a lawyer from her successful life in New York to West Covina, California. Everyone there seems to love it (it’s two hours from the beach), but Rebecca has a hard time adjusting to the slower pace of life and apparent lack of “culture” in town. Sound familiar? Ultimately, much like David Rose and co., Rebecca finds family and wonderful, lasting relationships in the unassuming locale. The circumstances that got her there are very different, sure, but this original musical dramedy might have something in store for those who loved Schitt’s Creek’s character development and charming, kind-hearted ensemble. The full series is streaming on Netflix.

29. Superstore

If you loved Schitt’s Creek’s assortment of zany, kindhearted townies (from sweet Twyla to Bob and his iconic jog), you’ll find familiar shades of quirky antics in Cloud 9’s associates. There’s also plenty of romance and big, beautiful moments against the unassuming backdrop of a big-box store. The beloved NBC sitcom just concluded its run with six seasons, all of which you can watch on Hulu.

30. Ted Lasso

For many people, this underdog story — starring Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach who hops across the pond to lead an English soccer team — arrived at just the right time to satisfy post-Schitt’s Creek cravings for something sweet and hilarious. If you loved the abundant heart of the Roses, this award-winning show might be for you. Ted Lasso has been renewed for at least two more seasons, and you can get started with Season 1 now on Apple TV+.

With Schitt’s Creek now off the air, these 30 streaming options will be sure to tide over appetites for heartfelt, humorous examinations of family — chosen or otherwise — against strange, turbulent odds. Happy streaming, bebes.