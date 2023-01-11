Awards show season has officially begun with the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 10. The night isn’t over yet but some of the nominees — including The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, and The Banshees of Inisherin are forecasted to win big, making for a fun night in Hollywood.

This year’s telecast is the Globes’ big return to live TV after NBC opted not to air the ceremony in 2022 due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. There were accusations of unethical behavior and reports that the group didn’t have a single Black voting member. Jesse Collins, the show’s executive producer, promised Entertainment Tonight that the show will address the issues, saying, “I think it’s about acknowledging the work that’s been done, [and] acknowledging that more work needs to be done.”

After going hostless last year, the 2023 Golden Globes is hosted by Jerrod Carmichael of The Carmichael Show live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

On the red carpet, stars including Golden Globe nominees Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Emma D’Arcy, and Sheryl Lee Ralph chatted with Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), who hosted the E! Live From The Golden Globes pre-show.

Of course, bringing together a ton of celebrities in one place practically ensures fun and viral moments. And Twitter, of course, did not miss any of them — nor the opportunity to weigh in. Here are the best memes and tweets from the Golden Globes from Cox’s hosting to manifesting a Taylor Swift appearance.

Laverne Cox Hosts The Red Carpet

Twitter loved Cox’s charisma, from the way she asked about guests’ outfits (her line “what story are you telling us tonight with this ensemble” is now iconic) to basically auditioning for the third Avatar movie during her interview with director James Cameron.

Taylor Swift Is MIA

Despite the deluge of A-list celebrities, Twitter is missing one person specifically: Taylor Swift. Viewers even noticed that E! Live From The Red Carpet played “Bejeweled” as they cut to a commercial. And users took to the platform to manifest her appearance. One user wrote, “@etnow did you just play Bejeweled bc @taylorswift13 is making an appearance tonight!?”

Jennifer Coolidge Should Host Every Awards Show

Jennifer Coolidge, who is nominated for her role in The White Lotus, also presented an award for Best Supporting Actor for a Television Series. And Twitter loved her Tanya-esque storytelling from how she was told to wear Crocs with her Dolce & Gabbana dress (what would the Italians say?!) to her not being able to read the teleprompter. Now Twitter collectively wants all succeeding awards shows to be hosted by the Legally Blonde alum. “Can every awards show please just be Jennifer Coolidge narrating everything she did over the previous week?” one user petitioned.

More to come...