If Swifties have been waiting for anything longer than the near-mythical Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or Reputation (TV) “Vault” tracks, it’s Taylor Swift’s wedding photos. The singer wed Travis Kelce (or, in her words, got “JUST&T MARRIED”) on July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and fans have wondered since then if she’ll share any photos from their secretive nuptials.

Sadly, one of Swift’s many A-list wedding guests doesn’t think that day will come.

Swift’s “Patient Zero” co-star Dakota Johnson gushed about the ceremony in a new interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, who also attended the wedding, calling it “so fun” and everything the bride has ever “dreamed of.” But when he asked if she thinks photos will ever come out from the celebrations, Johnson gave a very succinct answer: “No.” (For what it’s worth, she did not take a “doily thing” from the wedding, while James took home four.)

Johnson, however, explained how her starring role in “Patient Zero,” more of a short thriller than a music video, came about. “We talk a lot about everything,” she recalled. “Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She’s a genius person, and if you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland.”

Instagram / Taylor Swift

While photos may or may not ever come, Swift and Kelce have divulged several details from their wedding, which hosted over 1,000 guests. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, but they ditched bridal parties, with only their brothers, Austin Swift and Jason Kelce, serving as the bride’s man of honor and the groom’s best man. The couple wore custom looks designed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior, with shoes by Christian Louboutin, while Swift donned Cartier jewelry.

Multiple wedding guests have also shared details (thank God), even though they reportedly signed strict NDAs. Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Avril Lavigne, and Ice Spice all performed at the reception, alongside the bride and groom themselves. Attendees also played games to score raffle tickets and win elaborate prizes.

While some guests may have spilled the beans, no photos have leaked, which is an impressive feat for arguably the American equivalent of the UK’s royal weddings. And given how it only took a couple of weeks for Swift and Kelce to share their engagement photos in August 2025, perhaps they’re really keeping this day to themselves.