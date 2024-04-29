Months after their live wedding, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce announcement shocked Golden Bachelor fans and fellow alums alike. During a recent episode of their Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles discussed the surprising breakup and issued a call for kindness.

“Gerry and Theresa are struggling, as you can well imagine,” Kathy said during the April 19 episode. “Let’s be positive and just show them grace.”

Kathy and Susan, who served as gold carpet correspondent and officiant, respectively, at The Golden Wedding, also provided more context about the split, and why critics should zip it.

A Golden Wedding “Regret”

Susan shut down speculation that Gerry and Theresa’s relationship was anything less than authentic. “It was real. It was very, very real,” she said. “And you have to admire that at 70-some years old, when reality hit and they’ve had their discussions, that it wasn’t going to work and they’re not going to waste their time, let’s go our separate ways and be happy, each of us.”

Kathy also pointed out a detail that might have played a role in Gerry and Theresa’s fate. “Our season was a truncated season ... so everyone had less time to get to know everyone,” she said. “And, then, you know, they didn’t get to see each other very much. I mean, it was really like speed-dating. And maybe they regret what they did — clearly, it didn’t work out — but let’s just let them live and let live.”

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

With that being said, she did learn something from Gerry and Theresa’s breakup. “It’s a note to self, Susan: I will never get married in front of 11 million people. Ever.”

The Status Of The Golden Bachelorette

So it’s safe to say that Kathy might take a different approach should she helm The Golden Bachelorette. But as of writing, only a few details about the latest spinoff have been revealed, including that it will be airing this fall.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of women from Gerry’s season who would love to be a season lead. Last fall, for example, Joan Vassos and Sandra Mason told Bustle they’d be down for a dual season à la Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I think that we would be good together,” Joan said, adding that there’s “no animosity when something great happens to each other.”

Faith Martin, for her part, also told Bustle that she’d welcome the opportunity to return. “It would be hard to say no to anything they offered me because it was such a great experience,” she said.