Heartstopper & Bridgerton Stars Join Forces In New Teen Rom-Com

We already love the friends-to-lovers trope, but when you also throw in a good dash of pining, it just becomes an unbeatable combination. Enter the latest British rom-com film announced by Amazon Prime Video: How To Date Billy Walsh. Featuring a transatlantic love triangle between teenagers at a secondary school, the teen drama looks set to have plenty of hilarious and heartwarming moments. So, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming film.

How To Date Billy Walsh Plot

Amelia and Archie have been inseparable best friends since childhood. Archie has always been there to support Amelia, win her battles, and make her laugh. Naturally, he’s also irrevocably in love with her. But just as he pulls himself together to confess his feelings, the teenaged pair get driven apart by the arrival of the eponymous Billy Walsh, a new transfer student from America. Amelia predictably falls head-over-heels for this new boy. The heartbroken Archie does everything he can to keep Amelia and Billy apart, but his efforts only end up pushing them closer together.Will Archie also end up losing his best friend and love of his life in one fell swoop?

How To Date Billy Walsh Cast

This film is already off to a great start, as its cast members have already proven their prowess in various romantic and high school productions. Archie will be played by Sebastian Croft, whom we last saw as Ben Hope, Charlie’s awful ex-boyfriend in hit Netflix series Heartstopper. Even though all viewers wanted to do was give Ben a good old shake, it looks like Croft’s Archie will have a very different vibe and, thankfully, be much more loveable.

Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran will star as Amelia. The 25-year-old actor last dazzled as Lady Edwina Sharma in Season 2 of Bridgerton, the belle of the social season who ends up tangled in a love triangle with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina’s older sister Kate. The role of the charismatic Billy Walsh belongs to Tanner Buchanan who played Robby Keene in Netflix series Cobra Kai. His other most notable role is as Leo Kirkman in the political drama series Designated Survivor.

Other cast members joining this talented young trio include Nick Frost (Paul, the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Lucy Punch (Motherland), and Daisy Jelley (London Kills).

Alex Sanjiv Pillai — who also worked on Bridgerton — will direct the film, with the script written by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison. Matt Williams (Save The Cinema) will produce with co-producer Neil Jones (The Colour Room).

How To Date Billy Walsh Release Date

Filming has already begun, and the title will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries. But there’s no confirmed release date as of yet. We’re probably looking at a 2023 drop at the earliest, but check back here for updates.