There’s More Than One Way To Watch The 2022 Oscars Live In The UK

Back in the flesh and in full swing, the 94th Academy Awards are returning to their long standing location at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. No satellite venues this time around, either. (Last year there was a London contingent for nominees grounded by lockdown restrictions.) For the first time in over a decade, not one, but three hosts will oversee proceedings, too. And there’s an all Black production team, which is a marked difference. But when does the action kick off and how can you watch from the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

What Time Will The Oscars Start?

No two ways about it, if you are watching the Oscars from the UK you’ll be pulling an all-nighter. The Oscars will kick off in the UK on March 28, at 1 a.m GMT. It will still be late Sunday evening in Hollywood, as the awards start.

How Can I Watch The Oscars Live From The UK?

If you have a Sky package, or subscription, you can watch the entire event live on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel (302), opening with E!’s red carpet coverage. Like last year, NOW cinema package subscribers can stream the entire Oscars event live, too. No subscription? You can sign up for a free NOW trial.

Will Any Lockdown Restrictions Still Be In Place At The Oscars?

The Academy leadership team will not require proof of vaccination from hosts, performers, or those seated, per IndieWire. But negative PCR tests are mandated. Per Tech Advisor, like 2021, digital releases were still considered for nominations, rather than just cinema releases, because of lockdown.

Who Will Host The 2022 Oscars?

Not seen since 2011, a three team Oscars host panel made up of comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, plus Regina Hall, were announced by Variety on February 14. Per Hollywood Reporter, each host will take over an hour each of the event.

Programme producer Will Packer — who also produced Girl’s Trip (and its upcoming second take) — told IndieWire he’s been thinking about this year’s event like it’s a Super Bowl. Performers will include Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, per Pitchfork.

Which British Talents Are Up For Awards At The Oscars?

Northern Irish coming-of-age drama Belfast has received seven nominations. Per Vogue, these include Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench for best supporting actor, Kenneth Branagh for best director, best original screenplay, best picture, best music (original song), and best sound.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield have both been nominated for best actor, for The Power of the Dog and Tick, Tick…Boom!, respectively. While Olivia Colman has been nominated for best actress for her role in The Lost Daughter, along with Jessie Buckley for best supporting actress.

And of course, Cruella was nominated for best make-up and hairstyling, with Emma Stone’s looks created by Nadia Stacey.