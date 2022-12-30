Lily Collins Just Shared A Romantic BTS Video Of Emily & Gabriel

It seems like even actors themselves are fond of seeing behind the scenes content. Lily Collins has been keeping us well-fed with Emily In Paris BTS clips, first taking us through funfair rides and a look at the set pieces, and now in a new clip uploaded onto Instagram, showing viewers around one of the many beautiful shooting locations in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

[Spoiler alert] The video opens with Collins taking a set of stairs past mint green railings and window shutters, then turning around and shushing the camera before heading into a building. Eagle-eyed fans of the show will recognise the multicoloured coat worn by Collins as the one Emily has on while she brings Gabriel around possible proposal locations.

Collins confirmed the location as the Musée de la Vie romantique in the clip, whispering, “It’s the museum of romantic life.” Viewers are treated to scenes of the production at work in the museum, a crew member keeping things cool with a black fan, and Collins having her makeup touched up before shooting the scene.

We also see Emily and her love interest-turned-friend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), being filmed walking into the room, and a shot of the scene on the production monitor, before the clip ends with pink rose bushes from the museum grounds.

Collins’ Emily In Paris co-star Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s best friend Mindy Chen, showed her appreciation in the comment section with a series of heart-eyed emojis.

As we know, Gabriel’s plans to wed Camille eventually fall through dramatically, and the season ends with him revealing that she is pregnant. With the relationships between Emily, Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille all going up in flames, we cannot wait for more drama in Season 4. In the meantime, here’s hoping Collins will drop even more BTS clips with some other members of the cast.