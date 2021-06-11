Update: Love, Victor has been renewed for Season 3. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Earlier: The ending of Love, Victor’s second season leaves the door wide open for a renewal, with a big cliffhanger about whether Victor (Michael Cimino) will choose to be with Benji (George Sear) or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). Many of the show’s other couples also experienced last minute changes, with new storylines in store for Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Victor’s sister Pilar (Isabella Ferreira); Lucy (Ava Capri) and Lake (Bebe Wood); and Mia (Rachel Hilson) and Andrew (Mason Gooding), who are setting off to see Mia’s mom. Victor’s parents had a passionate reunion in the final moments that suggests they’ll get back together, and with senior year approaching, there are plenty of milestones to cover like prom, college applications, and graduation.

However, Hulu has yet to officially renew the teen dramedy for a third season. It wasn’t until two months after the Season 1 premiere that the show got picked up for Season 2, so perhaps fans will have an answer about Love, Victor’s future in August. For now, here’s what we know about what could be in store.

The Love, Victor Season 3 Premiere Date

Both of the previous seasons were released in early June, which is also Pride Month. Expect a third season of another 10 episodes sometime in June 2022 if Love, Victor is renewed.

The Love, Victor Season 3 Cast

The core characters — like the Salazar family and their close friends (Felix, Lake, Mia, and Andrew) — are all likely to return. The second season also introduced a few new characters who will have staying power in Season 3. Felix’s mom Dawn, played by Betsy Brandt, will probably recur. And if Victor chooses to date new character Rahim, he’s also likely to come back along with Lake’s potential love interest Lucy.

One key character who may not return is Simon, played by Nick Robinson in the original Love, Simon movie. At the end of Season 2, Victor told Simon that he didn’t need his advice anymore, giving the show permission to break further away from its source material.

However, in an interview ahead of Season 2, co-showrunner Brian Tanen told TV Line that, “Involving characters from the film is always on our wish list.” Season 2 not only featured Robinson as Simon, but also Josh Duhamel as his dad Jack. “[The original cast is] such an incredibly talented and busy group of actors, so we say it with a grain of salt, hoping we can get people to participate,” he said.

The Love, Victor Season 3 Trailer

Because the series hasn’t yet been picked up for a third season, there’s no trailer yet. The Season 2 trailer didn’t come out until May 20, about three weeks before the premiere. Keep your eyes peeled for a trailer in late May.